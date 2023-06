By Adria Calatayud

Keywords Studios said Wednesday that it has appointed Robert Kingston as its new chief financial officer, starting July 1.

The Irish provider of services to the videogames industry said Kingston was most recently finance chief for Flutter Entertainment's U.K. and Ireland division.

Keywords said CFO Jon Hauck would take up the chief operating officer role with effect from July 1.

