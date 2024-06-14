Keywords Studios PLC - Dublin-based provider of technical and creative services for video game production - Takeover Panel agrees extension by which private equity firm, EQT Group, must announce a firm intention to make an offer for Keywords to June 28. Original deadline was this Saturday. In May, EQT made a cash approach valuing each share in Keywords at 2,550p, or around GBP2.03 billion. Keywords said the latest approach followed "four previous unsolicited proposals from EQT in recent months". At the time, Keywords said it would back an offer at that level should a firm bid be made.

Current stock price: 2,224.00 pence, up 4.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 13%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

