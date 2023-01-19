LSEG Chair Don Robert to join Keywords Studios in same role

London Stock Exchange Group PLC - London-based operator of the London Stock Exchange - Says Chair Don Robert will join Keywords Studios PLC as an independent non-executive director and chair designate from February 1. Says he will assume the role of chair at Keyboards' annual general meeting to be held on May 26. Keywords is a London-based global video games technical and creative services provider.

"Don brings a strong track record of building and leading international businesses, including through acquisitions, and a deep understanding of technology, data and analytics," Keywords says. Previously, Robert was chief executive officer of Dublin-based consumer credit checker Experian PLC between 2014 and 2018.

Robert says: "I am excited by the opportunity to join Keywords and play my role in supporting its strong leadership team in realising their growth ambitions as the group looks to build on its current market leading position. I am impressed by the enviable technology-enabled platform they have built, which has become a critical part of the fast-growing and dynamic video games market."

LSEG current stock price: 7,590.00 pence, up 0.3% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: up 2.0%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

