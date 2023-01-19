Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Keywords Studios plc
  News
  7. Summary
    KWS   GB00BBQ38507

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC

(KWS)
  Report
2023-01-19
2640.00 GBX   +0.61%
05:17aKeywords Studios Names Donald Robert as Next Chairman
DJ
05:10aLSEG Chair Don Robert to join Keywords Studios in same role
AN
01/18UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
LSEG Chair Don Robert to join Keywords Studios in same role

01/19/2023
London Stock Exchange Group PLC - London-based operator of the London Stock Exchange - Says Chair Don Robert will join Keywords Studios PLC as an independent non-executive director and chair designate from February 1. Says he will assume the role of chair at Keyboards' annual general meeting to be held on May 26. Keywords is a London-based global video games technical and creative services provider.

"Don brings a strong track record of building and leading international businesses, including through acquisitions, and a deep understanding of technology, data and analytics," Keywords says. Previously, Robert was chief executive officer of Dublin-based consumer credit checker Experian PLC between 2014 and 2018.

Robert says: "I am excited by the opportunity to join Keywords and play my role in supporting its strong leadership team in realising their growth ambitions as the group looks to build on its current market leading position. I am impressed by the enviable technology-enabled platform they have built, which has become a critical part of the fast-growing and dynamic video games market."

LSEG current stock price: 7,590.00 pence, up 0.3% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: up 2.0%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERIAN PLC 0.16% 3053 Delayed Quote.8.39%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 0.61% 2640 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.36% 7597.29 Delayed Quote.6.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 677 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2022 54,6 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net cash 2022 83,1 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,0x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 2 343 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 509
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
Keywords Studios plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30,00 €
Average target price 36,81 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Bodson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Ellis Hauck Chief Financial Officer, Director & COO-Designate
Ross King Graham Non-Executive Chairman
Georges Marceau R. Fornay Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Charlotta Ginman-Horrell Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC-3.67%2 535
ACCENTURE PLC4.14%175 005
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.09%152 413
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.34%126 948
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.93%97 173
INFOSYS LIMITED2.47%78 949