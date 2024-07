July 03, 2024 at 02:22 am EDT

(Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT will buy UK-based video game services group Keywords Studios in a 2.2 billion pound ($2.79 billion) deal, both parties said on Wednesday.

The 24.50 pounds apiece offer, which was tabled last Friday, was lower than the 25.50 pounds offer disclosed in May.

($1 = 0.7888 pounds)

