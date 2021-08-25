Staff Spotlight: Konichiwa from our Tokyo Player Support Team

Building deeper relationships with players for improved satisfaction and sentiment is key to the commercial success of video games publishers and developers.

At Keywords Studios, we take this very seriously. Player Support is our dedicated service line to serve and help players all around the world - be it through one-on-one customer service, social media and community management or online moderation.

Recently, we spoke with two of our Player Support Team members in Tokyo to understand more about their respective roles and what makes them so special.

Hisamitsu Furukawa has been Player Support Team Lead since 2011 while Emmanuel Guinovart is Player Support Shift Lead and joined Keywords back in 2018.

Let's hear what they had to say!

Please describe your role. What does a typical day involve?

Hisamitsu: I am Team Lead and tool champion (debugger for client tool Helpshift).

I do many things, including:

Workforce management Giving our customer service agents feedback or coaching sessions Motivation control Monitoring client systems Queue control Optimization of workflows Improving our work environment Improving bot text message and FAQ template and so on.

And I really love to improve work environment by gathering insight from agents and management members!

Emmanuel: My main role is to resolve customers' issues. I enjoy my job the most when I have to investigate deeply to provide a solution.

How did you get into Player Support and what inspired your career path?

Hisamitsu: I really enjoy helping others and it was natural to follow this path.

Emmanuel: I always liked video games, I like to help people and I like to have direct communication with the customer. I think that says it all.

EmmanuelGuinovart & Hisamitsu Furukawa

What have you gained from working in Player Support for Keywords?

Hisamitsu: I have more discretion to launch new procedure to enhance our team ability.

Emmanuel: I have gained experience and different skills (improved my Japanese etc.). That's what you expect when you start a new job. What I was not expecting, was to gain interest in languages that I had no previous interest in.

What do you like best about working for Keywords Studios?

Hisamitsu: A friendly and supportive working environment, regardless of position or project.

Emmanuel: Working with people from different countries.

What is your favourite video game and why?

Hisamitsu: The Street Fighter series. All boys love to battle in the game!

Emmanuel: Do you know of a place where sailors hang out? (wink wink). Because it is unique.

Tell us an interesting fact that people may not know about you.

Hisamitsu: I am creating and releasing my own music on iTunes!

Emmanuel: I'm good at imitating the sound of a penguin … just kidding! I love cooking, I'm not the best, but I can prepare some interesting dishes.

And, finally, what advice would you give to job seekers considering a career in Player Support?

Hisamitsu: Player Support is the first window of the client. In other words, you are the representative of the client [publisher or developer], so you need to act responsibly.

Also, if you can enhance the publisher or developer's reputation in the eye's of the game's community with your skills then you will be in-demand for life!

Emmanuel: Focus on learning different languages. More languages equals more opportunities.

