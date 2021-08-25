Log in
    KWS   GB00BBQ38507

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC

(KWS)
Staff Spotlight: Konichiwa from our Tokyo Player Support Team

08/25/2021
Building deeper relationships with players for improved satisfaction and sentiment is key to the commercial success of video games publishers and developers.

At Keywords Studios, we take this very seriously. Player Support is our dedicated service line to serve and help players all around the world - be it through one-on-one customer service, social media and community management or online moderation.

Recently, we spoke with two of our Player Support Team members in Tokyo to understand more about their respective roles and what makes them so special.

Hisamitsu Furukawa has been Player Support Team Lead since 2011 while Emmanuel Guinovart is Player Support Shift Lead and joined Keywords back in 2018.

Let's hear what they had to say!

Please describe your role. What does a typical day involve?

Hisamitsu: I am Team Lead and tool champion (debugger for client tool Helpshift).

I do many things, including:

  1. Workforce management
  2. Giving our customer service agents feedback or coaching sessions
  3. Motivation control
  4. Monitoring client systems
  5. Queue control
  6. Optimization of workflows
  7. Improving our work environment
  8. Improving bot text message and FAQ template and so on.

And I really love to improve work environment by gathering insight from agents and management members!

Emmanuel: My main role is to resolve customers' issues. I enjoy my job the most when I have to investigate deeply to provide a solution.

How did you get into Player Support and what inspired your career path?

Hisamitsu: I really enjoy helping others and it was natural to follow this path.

Emmanuel: I always liked video games, I like to help people and I like to have direct communication with the customer. I think that says it all.

EmmanuelGuinovart & Hisamitsu Furukawa

What have you gained from working in Player Support for Keywords?

Hisamitsu: I have more discretion to launch new procedure to enhance our team ability.

Emmanuel: I have gained experience and different skills (improved my Japanese etc.). That's what you expect when you start a new job. What I was not expecting, was to gain interest in languages that I had no previous interest in.

What do you like best about working for Keywords Studios?

Hisamitsu: A friendly and supportive working environment, regardless of position or project.

Emmanuel: Working with people from different countries.

What is your favourite video game and why?

Hisamitsu: The Street Fighter series. All boys love to battle in the game!

Emmanuel: Do you know of a place where sailors hang out? (wink wink). Because it is unique.

Tell us an interesting fact that people may not know about you.

Hisamitsu: I am creating and releasing my own music on iTunes!

Emmanuel: I'm good at imitating the sound of a penguin … just kidding! I love cooking, I'm not the best, but I can prepare some interesting dishes.

And, finally, what advice would you give to job seekers considering a career in Player Support?

Hisamitsu: Player Support is the first window of the client. In other words, you are the representative of the client [publisher or developer], so you need to act responsibly.

Also, if you can enhance the publisher or developer's reputation in the eye's of the game's community with your skills then you will be in-demand for life!

Emmanuel: Focus on learning different languages. More languages equals more opportunities.

If you are interested in a Player Support role at Keywords Studios, you can find current open positions on our Careers page.

Disclaimer

Keywords Studios plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 492 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2021 32,9 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net cash 2021 96,5 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,1x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 2 728 M 3 207 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 36,26 €
Average target price 37,11 €
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Ellis Hauck Joint Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Sonia Lashand Sedler Joint Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ross King Graham Non-Executive Chairman
David Alan Reeves Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Georges Marceau R. Fornay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC8.60%3 207
ACCENTURE PLC26.68%211 117
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.06%181 517
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.92%125 144
INFOSYS LIMITED38.46%99 498
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.16%89 579