You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with the financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly in "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors."

Overview

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer. We believe therapies that inhibit multiple drivers of disease by targeting fundamental upstream control processes within the cell have the potential for profound therapeutic benefit in a number of difficult-to-treat diseases. To that end, we are advancing two drug development programs that harness different regulators of cellular function: the first targets the immunoproteasome which is responsible for protein degradation in cells of the immune system and drives many key aspects of immune cell function, and the second targets the Sec61 translocon, which is located on the endoplasmic reticulum and represents the beginning of the protein secretion pathway. Targeting these fundamental regulators of cellular function offers an attractive approach to treating many diseases.

Our lead product candidate, zetomipzomib, is a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that has completed Phase 1a testing in healthy volunteers and a Phase 1b trial in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. In November 2022 , we reported positive results from the completed Phase 2a portion of the MISSION trial of zetomipzomib in patients with lupus nephritis, or LN. In the first half of 2023, we will be initiating PALIZADE, a global, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib in patients with LN. In addition, we are leveraging the broad therapeutic potential of zetomipzomib in other severe autoimmune diseases of high unmet medical need. PORTOLA is a placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib in patients with autoimmune hepatitis, or AIH, a rare, chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the liver and causes inflammation and tissue damage. We are also continuing to explore development opportunities for zetomipzomib in patients with SLE, a chronic inflammatory disease.

Based on clinical data generated to date with zetomipzomib, we believe that zetomipzomib has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. We believe that the immunoproteasome is a validated target for the treatment of a wide variety of immune-mediated diseases given its ability to regulate multiple drivers of the inflammatory disease process. Many inflammatory disorders are currently treated one cytokine or cell type at a time, but the immunoproteasome affects a broad spectrum of immune regulators. We have seen encouraging clinical activity and biomarker data in the SLE and LN patients who received zetomipzomib in the MISSION trial. The safety and tolerability profiles of zetomipzomib has been favorable and consistent with the needs for a long-term therapy. We intend to identify additional immune-mediated disease indications where a proof of principle exists to further develop zetomipzomib.

Our oncology product candidate, KZR-261, is being studied in an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, as well to explore preliminary anti-tumor activity. This study is being conducted in two parts: dose escalation in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid malignancies, and dose expansion in patients with selected tumor types. KZR-261 is the first clinical candidate from our novel research platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune indications. KZR-261 has demonstrated broad anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of both solid and hematologic malignancies by targeting multiple pathways driving tumor growth and survival.

We believe this discovery platform has the potential to yield additional small molecule product candidates with the ability to inhibit multiple pathways as a single agent, as well as compounds designed to selectively inhibit a single secreted or transmembrane protein of interest. For example, in November 2022 , we presented promising preclinical data on KZR-540, an orally bioavailable small molecule that selectively blocks PD-1 expression via inhibition of the Sec61 translocon. If successfully developed and approved, small molecules generated from our protein secretion program could serve as alternatives to currently marketed biologic therapeutics to act as cytotoxic anti-cancer agents or to block the secretion of novel targets of interest in immuno-oncology or inflammation.

Since the commencement of our operations in 2015, we have devoted substantially all of our resources to performing research and development activities in support of our product development efforts, hiring personnel, raising capital to support and expand such activities and providing general and administrative support for these operations. We do not have any products approved for sale and have not generated any revenue from product sales. We have funded our operations to date primarily from the issuance and sale of convertible preferred stock, from public offerings of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock as described

63

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents

below, and debt. We acquired exclusive worldwide rights to zetomipzomib and an accompanying library of similar molecules pursuant to a license agreement, or the Onyx License Agreement, with Onyx Therapeutics, Inc. , or Onyx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amgen, Inc. in June 2015 . Patent coverage for zetomipzomib extends to at least 2034.

Since our inception, we have incurred significant operating losses. Our ability to generate product revenue sufficient to achieve profitability will depend heavily on the successful development and eventual commercialization of one or more of our current or future product candidates and programs. Our net losses were $68.2 million , $54.6 million and $41.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 , 2021 and 2020, respectively, and we expect to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future. As of December 31, 2022 , we had an accumulated deficit of $248.9 million . We anticipate that a substantial portion of our capital resources and efforts in the foreseeable future will be focused on discovering, completing the necessary development, obtaining regulatory approval and preparing for potential commercialization of our product candidates.

We expect to continue to incur significant expenses and increasing operating losses for at least the next several years. Our net losses may fluctuate significantly from period to period, depending on the timing of our planned clinical trials and expenditures on other research and development activities.

Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates

Our management's discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations is based on our consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. The preparation of these financial statements requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, as well as the reported expenses incurred during the reporting periods. Our estimates are based on our historical experience and on various other factors that we believe are reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying value of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions.

We define our critical accounting policies as those accounting principles that require us to make subjective estimates and judgments about matters that are uncertain and are likely to have a material impact on our financial condition and results of operations, as well as the specific manner in which we apply those principles. Our significant accounting policies are more fully described in Note 2 to our consolidated financial statements located elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. We have listed below our critical accounting policies and estimates that we believe to have the greatest potential impact on our consolidated financial statements. Historically, our assumptions, judgments and estimates relative to our critical accounting estimates have not differed materially from actual results and no significant assumptions used have a high degree of subjectivity.

Accrued Research and Development Costs

We record accrued expenses for estimated costs of our research and development activities conducted by third-party service providers, which include the conduct of clinical studies, contract manufacturing activities and preclinical studies. We determine the estimates by reviewing contracts, vendor agreements and purchase orders, and through discussions with our internal personnel and external service providers as to the progress or stage of completion of trials or services for the services when we have not yet been invoiced or notified of the actual progress and cost. Any payments made in advance of services provided are recorded as prepaid assets, which are expensed as the contracted services are performed. As actual costs become known, we adjust our accrued estimates. Although we do not expect our estimates to be materially different from amounts actually incurred, our understanding of the status and timing of services performed, the number of patients enrolled and the rate of patient enrollment may vary from our estimates and could result in us reporting amounts that are too high or too low in any particular period. For the periods presented, we have experienced no material differences between our accrued expenses and actual expenses.

Financial Operations Overview

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses consist primarily of costs incurred for the development of our product candidates, which include:

•

employee-related expenses, which include salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation;

•

fees paid to consultants for services directly related to our product development and regulatory effort;

•

expenses incurred under agreements with third-party contract organizations, investigative clinical trial sites and consultants that conduct research and development activities on our behalf;

64

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents

•

costs associated with preclinical studies and clinical trials;

•

costs associated with technology and intellectual property licenses;

•

the costs related to production of clinical supplies; and

•

facilities and other allocated expenses, which include expenses for rent and other facility related costs and other supplies.

We expense all research and development costs in the periods in which they are incurred. Costs for certain development activities are recognized based on an evaluation of the progress to completion of specific tasks using information and data provided to us by our vendors, collaborators and third-party service providers.

The following table summarizes our research and development expenses for the years ended: Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 (dollars in millions) (unaudited) Research and development expenses by program: Zetomipzomib $ 29.6 $ 24.6 $ 18.9 KZR-261 11.5 7.8 6.7 Other protein secretion discovery programs 9.9 6.5 5.4

Total research and development expenses $ 51.0 $ 38.9 $ 31.0

We expect our research and development expenses to increase substantially for the foreseeable future as our product candidates advance into later stages of development. The process of conducting the necessary clinical research to obtain regulatory approval is costly and time-consuming, and the successful development of our product candidates is highly uncertain. As a result, we are unable to determine the duration and completion costs of our research and development projects or when and to what extent we will generate revenue from the commercialization and sale of any of our product candidates.

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses consist primarily of personnel expenses, allocated facilities costs and fees for outside consulting and professional services, including legal, human resource, information technology and audit services. Personnel expenses consist of salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation. We will incur additional expenses as we increase the size of our administrative function to support the growth of our business.

Interest Income

Our interest income consists of interest income earned on our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Interest Expense

Our interest expense consists of interest expense related to our debt facility. A portion of the interest expense is non-cash expense relating to the accretion of the final payment fees and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs associated with the Loan Agreement.

Results of Operations

A discussion regarding our financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 is included in Part II, Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results

65

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents

of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022 .

Comparison of the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Year Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2022 2021 Increase (decrease) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 51.0 $ 38.9 $ 12.1 General and administrative 20.1 15.7 4.4 Total operating expenses 71.1 54.6 16.5 Loss from operations (71.1 ) (54.6 ) (16.5 ) Interest income 4.1 0.2 3.9 Interest expense (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Net loss $ (68.2 ) $ (54.6 ) $ (13.6 )

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses increased by $12.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $5.9 million in personnel-related expenses and an increase of $3.7 million in stock-based compensation, each due to an increase in headcount to support the progression of our programs and drug discovery, an increase of $1.3 million in consulting expenses, an increase of $1.3 million in facility-related expenses due to the expansion of headquarters and higher allocation from the increase in headcount, an increase of $1.1 million in research expenses related to the protein secretion program, and an increase of $0.9 million in clinical trial related costs for KZR-261, offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in drug manufacturing expenses and a decrease of $0.5 million in clinical trial related costs for zetomipzomib due to the close-out of MISSION and PRESIDIO clinical trials.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.4 million in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.8 million in stock-based compensation and an increase of $1.4 million in personnel-related expenses, each due to an increase in headcount and salaries, and an increase of $0.2 million in consulting and professional service fees.

Interest Income

Interest income increased by $3.9 million in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher cash equivalent and marketable securities balances and increased interest rates.

Interest Expense

Interest expense increased by $1.0 million in 2022 compared to 2021. The interest expense was composed of the contractual coupon interest expense, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs and the accretion of the final payment fee associated with the Oxford Loan Agreement entered into in November 2021 .

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Overview

As of December 31, 2022 , we had $40.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $236.1 million of marketable securities invested in a U.S. Treasury money market fund, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. agency bonds, commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2022 , our cash equivalents and marketable securities had an average maturity of approximately six months and the longest maturity was 15 months.

We have incurred operating losses and experienced negative operating cash flows since our inception and anticipate that we will continue to incur losses for at least the foreseeable future. Our net loss was $68.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , and we had an accumulated deficit of $248.9 million as of December 31, 2022 .

We believe that our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2022 will be sufficient to meet our projected operating requirements through at least the next 12 months from the date the financial statements were issued. We have based this estimate on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and we could utilize our available capital resources sooner than we currently expect.

66

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents

At-the-Market Offering Program

In December 2021 , we entered into a Sales Agreement (the " December 2021 ATM Agreement") with Cowen and Company, LLC , or Cowen, pursuant to which we can offer and sell, from time to time at our sole discretion through Cowen, as our sales agent, shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $200.0 million . Any shares of common stock sold will be issued pursuant to our shelf registration statement on Form S-3. We will pay Cowen a commission equal to 3.0% of the gross sales proceeds of any shares of common stock sold through Cowen under the December 2021 ATM Agreement and also have provided Cowen with indemnification and contribution rights. As of December 31, 2022 , we have sold an aggregate of 11,986,003 shares of our common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $131.7 million at a weighted average purchase price of $10.98 per share pursuant to the ATM Agreement. As of December 31, 2022 , approximately $68.3 million remains available under the ATM Agreement.

Debt Facility

In November 2021 , we entered into a loan and security agreement, or the Loan Agreement, with Oxford Finance LLC , or Oxford Finance , which provided for up to $50.0 million in borrowing capacity across five potential tranches. The initial tranche of $10.0 million was funded at the closing of the Loan Agreement. Subsequent tranches of up to $20.0 million each would become available upon achieving milestones related to our MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial, PRESIDIO Phase 2 clinical trial and our KZR-261 Phase 1 clinical trial, up to the aggregate maximum amount of $50.0 million . As of December 31, 2022 , a total of $40.0 million in borrowing capacity remained available to us across two potential tranches.

The Loan Agreement bears interest at a floating per annum rate (based on the actual number of days elapsed divided by a year of 360 days) equal to the sum of (a) the greater of (i) the 30-day U.S. LIBOR rate reported in The Wall Street Journal on the last business day of the month that immediately precedes the month in which the interest will accrue and (ii) 0.08%, plus (b) 7.87%. We are required to make monthly interest-only payments prior to the amortization date of January 1, 2025 , subject to a potential one-year extension upon satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan facility is secured by all assets except intellectual property, which is subject to a negative pledge, and will mature on November 1, 2026 . There are no warrants or financial covenants associated with the Loan Agreement. Upon the occurrence of a LIBOR transition event, Oxford Finance may amend the Loan Agreement to replace the LIBOR rate with a LIBOR Replacement Rate.

Funding Requirements

We believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and continued access to our term loan are sufficient to fund existing and planned cash requirements. Our primary uses of capital are, and we expect will continue to be, compensation and related expenses, third-party clinical research and development services, clinical costs, legal and other regulatory expenses and general overhead costs. We have based our estimates on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, and we could use our capital resources sooner than we currently expect.

Our future funding requirements will depend on many factors, including the following:

•

the progress, timing, scope, results and costs of our clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product candidates, including the ability to enroll patients in a timely manner for our clinical trials;

•

the costs of obtaining clinical and commercial supplies for zetomipzomib, KZR-261 and any other product candidates we may identify and develop;

•

the cost, timing and outcomes of regulatory approvals;

•

the extent to which we may acquire or in-license other product candidates and technologies;

•

the cost of attracting, hiring and retaining qualified personnel;

•

our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain regulatory approval; and

•

the cost of preparing, filing, prosecuting, defending and enforcing any patent claims and other intellectual property rights.

Further, our operating plan may change, and we may need additional funds to meet operational needs and capital requirements for clinical trials and other research and development expenditures. Because of the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with the development and commercialization of our product candidates, we are unable to estimate the amounts of increased capital outlays and operating expenditures associated with our current and anticipated clinical studies.

Our expected material cash requirements comprise of contractually obligated expenditures. Our material cash requirements through fiscal year 2027 are expected total in the aggregate of approximately $27.1 million , which includes debt payments, including principal,

67

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents

future interest payments and the final payment fee due on maturity, and amounts due under our operating leases. For additional information relating to our leases or debt, see notes 6 and 7 to our audited consolidated financial statements founded elsewhere in this Annual Report. We have no material non-cancelable purchase commitments with service providers, as we have generally contracted on a cancelable, purchase order basis. Our expected material cash requirements do not include any potential contingent payments upon the achievement by us of clinical, regulatory and commercial events, as applicable, or royalty payments that we may be required to make under license agreements we have entered into or may enter into with various entities pursuant to which we have in-licensed certain intellectual property, including our Onyx License Agreement. See the section titled "Business-License Agreement with Onyx" for additional information.

We will require additional financing to fund working capital and pay our obligations. We may pursue financing opportunities through the issuance of debt or equity. There can be no assurance that we will be successful in acquiring additional funding at levels sufficient to fund our operations or on terms favorable to us or at all. Funding may not be available to us on acceptable terms, or at all. If we are unable to obtain adequate financing when needed, we may have to delay, reduce the scope of or suspend one or more of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, research and development programs or commercialization efforts. We may seek to raise any necessary additional capital through a combination of public or private equity offerings, debt financings, collaborations and other licensing arrangements. If we raise additional capital through debt financing, we may be subject to covenants limiting or restricting our ability to take specific actions, such as incurring additional debt, making capital expenditures or declaring dividends.

Cash Flows

Discussion of our cash flow activities for the year ended December 31, 2020 is included in Part II, Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022 .

The following summarizes our cash flows for the periods indicated:

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in millions) Net cash used in operating activities $ (58.8 ) $ (42.4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (91.4 ) (28.4 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 127.9 112.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (22.4 ) $ 41.7

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , cash used in operating activities was $58.8 million , which consisted of a net loss of $68.2 million and a net change of $4.5 million in our net operating assets and liabilities, and adjusted by non-cash charges of $13.8 million . The non-cash charges consisted of $14.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $1.4 million of amortization of premium and discounts on marketable securities, $1.0 million for depreciation, and $0.2 million of non-cash interest expense. The change in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to an increase of $5.8 million in prepaid expenses and other current assets driven by the start-up clinical activities related to PALIZADE and PORTOLA clinical trials, an increase of $0.4 million of other assets due to increased deposit from the lease modification for our headquarters, and a decrease of $0.1 million in operating lease asset and liabilities, offset by an increase of $1.8 million in accounts payable and accrued expenses due to timing of payments and increased clinical and manufacturing expenditures.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , cash used in operating activities was $42.4 million , which consisted of a net loss of $54.6 million and a net change of $1.2 million in our net operating assets and liabilities, and adjusted by non-cash charges of $11.0 million . The non-cash charges consisted of $7.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $1.8 million of amortization of premium and discounts on marketable securities, $1.5 million for depreciation and amortization, and $0.1 million of non-cash interest expense. The change in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to a decrease of $1.1 million in prepaid expenses and other current assets and an increase of $1.2 million in accounts payable and accrued expenses due to timing of payments and increased clinical and manufacturing expenditures, offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in operating lease liabilities.

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , net cash used in investing activities was $91.4 million primarily relating to the purchases of marketable securities exceeding maturities of such marketable securities. Payments for the purchases of property and equipment was $1.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 .

68

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , net cash used in investing activities was $28.4 million primarily relating to the purchases of marketable securities exceeding maturities of such marketable securities. Payments for the purchases of property and equipment was $0.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , cash provided by financing activities was $127.9 million , consisting of $126.5 million of net proceeds received from the at-the-market offering program described above and $1.3 million from the issuance of common stock pursuant to our employee equity plans.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , cash provided by financing activities was $112.6 million , consisting of $101.0 million of net proceeds received from the at-the-market offering program described above, $9.5 million of net proceeds received under the Loan Agreement with Oxford Finance , and $2.1 million from the issuance of common stock pursuant to our employee equity plans.

JOBS Act Accounting Election

We are, and will continue to be, an "emerging growth company," as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act, until December 31, 2023 . Under the JOBS Act, emerging growth companies can delay adopting new or revised accounting standards issued subsequent to the enactment of the JOBS Act until such time as those standards apply to private companies. We have irrevocably elected not to avail ourselves of this exemption from new or revised accounting standards and, therefore, will be subject to the same new or revised accounting standards as other public companies that are not emerging growth companies.

As an "emerging growth company," we rely on certain exemptions and are not required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required of non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation-related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply until December 31, 2023 .