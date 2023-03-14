You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with the financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly in "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors."
Overview
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer. We believe therapies that inhibit multiple drivers of disease by targeting fundamental upstream control processes within the cell have the potential for profound therapeutic benefit in a number of difficult-to-treat diseases. To that end, we are advancing two drug development programs that harness different regulators of cellular function: the first targets the immunoproteasome which is responsible for protein degradation in cells of the immune system and drives many key aspects of immune cell function, and the second targets the Sec61 translocon, which is located on the endoplasmic reticulum and represents the beginning of the protein secretion pathway. Targeting these fundamental regulators of cellular function offers an attractive approach to treating many diseases.
Our lead product candidate, zetomipzomib, is a first-in-class selective
immunoproteasome inhibitor that has completed Phase 1a testing in healthy
volunteers and a Phase 1b trial in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus,
or SLE. In
Based on clinical data generated to date with zetomipzomib, we believe that zetomipzomib has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. We believe that the immunoproteasome is a validated target for the treatment of a wide variety of immune-mediated diseases given its ability to regulate multiple drivers of the inflammatory disease process. Many inflammatory disorders are currently treated one cytokine or cell type at a time, but the immunoproteasome affects a broad spectrum of immune regulators. We have seen encouraging clinical activity and biomarker data in the SLE and LN patients who received zetomipzomib in the MISSION trial. The safety and tolerability profiles of zetomipzomib has been favorable and consistent with the needs for a long-term therapy. We intend to identify additional immune-mediated disease indications where a proof of principle exists to further develop zetomipzomib.
Our oncology product candidate, KZR-261, is being studied in an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, as well to explore preliminary anti-tumor activity. This study is being conducted in two parts: dose escalation in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid malignancies, and dose expansion in patients with selected tumor types. KZR-261 is the first clinical candidate from our novel research platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune indications. KZR-261 has demonstrated broad anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of both solid and hematologic malignancies by targeting multiple pathways driving tumor growth and survival.
We believe this discovery platform has the potential to yield additional small
molecule product candidates with the ability to inhibit multiple pathways as a
single agent, as well as compounds designed to selectively inhibit a single
secreted or transmembrane protein of interest. For example, in
Since the commencement of our operations in 2015, we have devoted substantially all of our resources to performing research and development activities in support of our product development efforts, hiring personnel, raising capital to support and expand such activities and providing general and administrative support for these operations. We do not have any products approved for sale and have not generated any revenue from product sales. We have funded our operations to date primarily from the issuance and sale of convertible preferred stock, from public offerings of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock as described
below, and debt. We acquired exclusive worldwide rights to zetomipzomib and an
accompanying library of similar molecules pursuant to a license agreement, or
the Onyx License Agreement, with
Since our inception, we have incurred significant operating losses. Our ability
to generate product revenue sufficient to achieve profitability will depend
heavily on the successful development and eventual commercialization of one or
more of our current or future product candidates and programs. Our net losses
were
We expect to continue to incur significant expenses and increasing operating losses for at least the next several years. Our net losses may fluctuate significantly from period to period, depending on the timing of our planned clinical trials and expenditures on other research and development activities.
Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates
Our management's discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results
of operations is based on our consolidated financial statements, which have been
prepared in accordance with
We define our critical accounting policies as those accounting principles that require us to make subjective estimates and judgments about matters that are uncertain and are likely to have a material impact on our financial condition and results of operations, as well as the specific manner in which we apply those principles. Our significant accounting policies are more fully described in Note 2 to our consolidated financial statements located elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. We have listed below our critical accounting policies and estimates that we believe to have the greatest potential impact on our consolidated financial statements. Historically, our assumptions, judgments and estimates relative to our critical accounting estimates have not differed materially from actual results and no significant assumptions used have a high degree of subjectivity.
We record accrued expenses for estimated costs of our research and development activities conducted by third-party service providers, which include the conduct of clinical studies, contract manufacturing activities and preclinical studies. We determine the estimates by reviewing contracts, vendor agreements and purchase orders, and through discussions with our internal personnel and external service providers as to the progress or stage of completion of trials or services for the services when we have not yet been invoiced or notified of the actual progress and cost. Any payments made in advance of services provided are recorded as prepaid assets, which are expensed as the contracted services are performed. As actual costs become known, we adjust our accrued estimates. Although we do not expect our estimates to be materially different from amounts actually incurred, our understanding of the status and timing of services performed, the number of patients enrolled and the rate of patient enrollment may vary from our estimates and could result in us reporting amounts that are too high or too low in any particular period. For the periods presented, we have experienced no material differences between our accrued expenses and actual expenses.
Financial Operations Overview
Research and Development Expenses
Research and development expenses consist primarily of costs incurred for the development of our product candidates, which include:
•
employee-related expenses, which include salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation;
•
fees paid to consultants for services directly related to our product development and regulatory effort;
•
expenses incurred under agreements with third-party contract organizations, investigative clinical trial sites and consultants that conduct research and development activities on our behalf;
•
costs associated with preclinical studies and clinical trials;
•
costs associated with technology and intellectual property licenses;
•
the costs related to production of clinical supplies; and
•
facilities and other allocated expenses, which include expenses for rent and other facility related costs and other supplies.
We expense all research and development costs in the periods in which they are incurred. Costs for certain development activities are recognized based on an evaluation of the progress to completion of specific tasks using information and data provided to us by our vendors, collaborators and third-party service providers.
The following table summarizes our research and development expenses for the years ended: Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 (dollars in millions) (unaudited) Research and development expenses by program: Zetomipzomib
$ 29.6 $ 24.6 $ 18.9KZR-261 11.5 7.8 6.7 Other protein secretion discovery programs 9.9 6.5 5.4
Total research and development expenses
We expect our research and development expenses to increase substantially for the foreseeable future as our product candidates advance into later stages of development. The process of conducting the necessary clinical research to obtain regulatory approval is costly and time-consuming, and the successful development of our product candidates is highly uncertain. As a result, we are unable to determine the duration and completion costs of our research and development projects or when and to what extent we will generate revenue from the commercialization and sale of any of our product candidates.
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses consist primarily of personnel expenses, allocated facilities costs and fees for outside consulting and professional services, including legal, human resource, information technology and audit services. Personnel expenses consist of salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation. We will incur additional expenses as we increase the size of our administrative function to support the growth of our business.
Interest Income
Our interest income consists of interest income earned on our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Interest Expense
Our interest expense consists of interest expense related to our debt facility. A portion of the interest expense is non-cash expense relating to the accretion of the final payment fees and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs associated with the Loan Agreement.
Results of Operations
A discussion regarding our financial condition and results of operations for the
year ended
of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
Comparison of the Years Ended
Year Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2022 2021 Increase (decrease) Operating expenses: Research and development
$ 51.0 $ 38.9$ 12.1 General and administrative 20.1 15.7 4.4 Total operating expenses 71.1 54.6 16.5 Loss from operations (71.1 ) (54.6 ) (16.5 ) Interest income 4.1 0.2 3.9 Interest expense (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Net loss $ (68.2 ) $ (54.6 )$ (13.6 )
Research and Development Expenses
Research and development expenses increased by
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses increased by
Interest Income
Interest income increased by
Interest Expense
Interest expense increased by
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Overview
As of
We have incurred operating losses and experienced negative operating cash flows
since our inception and anticipate that we will continue to incur losses for at
least the foreseeable future. Our net loss was
We believe that our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of
At-the-Market Offering Program
In
Debt Facility
In
The Loan Agreement bears interest at a floating per annum rate (based on the
actual number of days elapsed divided by a year of 360 days) equal to the sum of
(a) the greater of (i) the 30-day
Funding Requirements
We believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and continued access to our term loan are sufficient to fund existing and planned cash requirements. Our primary uses of capital are, and we expect will continue to be, compensation and related expenses, third-party clinical research and development services, clinical costs, legal and other regulatory expenses and general overhead costs. We have based our estimates on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, and we could use our capital resources sooner than we currently expect.
Our future funding requirements will depend on many factors, including the following:
•
the progress, timing, scope, results and costs of our clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product candidates, including the ability to enroll patients in a timely manner for our clinical trials;
•
the costs of obtaining clinical and commercial supplies for zetomipzomib, KZR-261 and any other product candidates we may identify and develop;
•
the cost, timing and outcomes of regulatory approvals;
•
the extent to which we may acquire or in-license other product candidates and technologies;
•
the cost of attracting, hiring and retaining qualified personnel;
•
our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain regulatory approval; and
•
the cost of preparing, filing, prosecuting, defending and enforcing any patent claims and other intellectual property rights.
Further, our operating plan may change, and we may need additional funds to meet operational needs and capital requirements for clinical trials and other research and development expenditures. Because of the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with the development and commercialization of our product candidates, we are unable to estimate the amounts of increased capital outlays and operating expenditures associated with our current and anticipated clinical studies.
Our expected material cash requirements comprise of contractually obligated
expenditures. Our material cash requirements through fiscal year 2027 are
expected total in the aggregate of approximately
future interest payments and the final payment fee due on maturity, and amounts due under our operating leases. For additional information relating to our leases or debt, see notes 6 and 7 to our audited consolidated financial statements founded elsewhere in this Annual Report. We have no material non-cancelable purchase commitments with service providers, as we have generally contracted on a cancelable, purchase order basis. Our expected material cash requirements do not include any potential contingent payments upon the achievement by us of clinical, regulatory and commercial events, as applicable, or royalty payments that we may be required to make under license agreements we have entered into or may enter into with various entities pursuant to which we have in-licensed certain intellectual property, including our Onyx License Agreement. See the section titled "Business-License Agreement with Onyx" for additional information.
We will require additional financing to fund working capital and pay our obligations. We may pursue financing opportunities through the issuance of debt or equity. There can be no assurance that we will be successful in acquiring additional funding at levels sufficient to fund our operations or on terms favorable to us or at all. Funding may not be available to us on acceptable terms, or at all. If we are unable to obtain adequate financing when needed, we may have to delay, reduce the scope of or suspend one or more of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, research and development programs or commercialization efforts. We may seek to raise any necessary additional capital through a combination of public or private equity offerings, debt financings, collaborations and other licensing arrangements. If we raise additional capital through debt financing, we may be subject to covenants limiting or restricting our ability to take specific actions, such as incurring additional debt, making capital expenditures or declaring dividends.
Cash Flows
Discussion of our cash flow activities for the year ended
The following summarizes our cash flows for the periods indicated:
Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in millions) Net cash used in operating activities
$ (58.8 ) $ (42.4 )Net cash used in investing activities (91.4 ) (28.4 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 127.9 112.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (22.4 ) $ 41.7
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
During the year ended
During the year ended
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
During the year ended
During the year ended
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
During the year ended
During the year ended
JOBS Act Accounting Election
We are, and will continue to be, an "emerging growth company," as defined in the
Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act, until
As an "emerging growth company," we rely on certain exemptions and are not
required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on
our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section
404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, (ii) provide all of the compensation
disclosure that may be required of non-emerging growth public companies under
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with
any requirement that may be adopted by the
