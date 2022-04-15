Kezar Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has granted one employee a nonqualified stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $15.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Kezar’s common stock on April 13, 2022, the grant date of the award. This grant was part of an inducement award material to the individual’s employment with Kezar, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, and 1/48th of the option vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Kezar on such vesting dates. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of Kezar’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

