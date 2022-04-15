Log in
    KZR   US49372L1008

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(KZR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.99 USD   -2.91%
04:06pKezar Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/23Kezar Life Sciences Shares Rise After Director Boosts Stake
MT
03/23INSIDER BUY : Kezar Life Sciences
MT
Kezar Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/15/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has granted one employee a nonqualified stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $15.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Kezar’s common stock on April 13, 2022, the grant date of the award. This grant was part of an inducement award material to the individual’s employment with Kezar, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, and 1/48th of the option vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Kezar on such vesting dates. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of Kezar’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. Zetomipzomib, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 850 M 850 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 74,9%
Technical analysis trends KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,99 $
Average target price 22,67 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Fowler Director
Christopher J. Kirk Director
Marc L. Belsky Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Chairman
Noreen Roth Henig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.-10.35%850
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS16.07%78 022
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.86%77 633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.13%73 310
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.99%48 646
BIONTECH SE-32.01%42 512