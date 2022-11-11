Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KZR   US49372L1008

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(KZR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
7.620 USD   +5.39%
04:02pKezar Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/10KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10Kezar Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BU
Summary 
Summary

Kezar Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/11/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors granted one employee a nonqualified stock option to purchase 30,000 shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $7.06 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Kezar’s common stock on November 7, 2022, the grant date of the award. The stock option was granted as an inducement award material to the individual entering into employment with Kezar, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and 1/48th of the total shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued employment on each vesting date. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of Kezar’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. Zetomipzomib, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in lupus nephritis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -70,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 79,1%
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Fowler Director
Christopher J. Kirk Director
Marc L. Belsky Chief Financial Officer
Graham K. Cooper Chairman
Noreen Roth Henig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.-56.76%494
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS41.63%79 839
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.35%79 228
BIONTECH SE-39.13%38 135
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.01%32 936
GENMAB A/S18.78%27 831