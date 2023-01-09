Advanced search
Kezar Life Sciences : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 09, 2023

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-38542

47-3366145

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

4000 Shoreline Court, Suite 300

South San Francisco, California

94080

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 650 822-5600

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

KZR

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (the "Company") preliminarily estimates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2022 were approximately $276.6 million and that it had 68.5 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2022. These preliminary estimates are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and have not been audited, reviewed, or compiled by its independent registered public accounting firm. The Company's actual consolidated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance and shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2022 may differ from these estimates due to the completion of the Company's year-end closing and auditing procedures.

The information provided in this Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company's filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.

Date:

January 9, 2023

By:

/s/ Marc L. Belsky

Marc L. Belsky
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Disclaimer

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
