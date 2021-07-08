Log in
    KZR   US49372L1008

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(KZR)
  Report
Kezar Life Sciences : to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

07/08/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Christopher Kirk, will participate in the “Novel Targets for Autoimmune Diseases” panel discussion at William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of Kezar’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing novel treatments to patients with rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -56,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 262 M 262 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 69,5%
Managers and Directors
John Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kirk President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Marc L. Belsky Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Chairman
Noreen Roth Henig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.4.41%279
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.34%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.39.50%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.28%57 013
BIONTECH SE152.61%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.80%50 308