    KZR   US49372L1008

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(KZR)
  Report
Kezar Life Sciences to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/11/2021 | 07:02am EST
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 a.m. EST.

A webcast of the event may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of Kezar’s website at https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -55,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 366 M 366 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
John Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kirk President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Marc L. Belsky Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Chairman
Noreen Roth Henig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.42.53%366
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.55%84 445
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.79%65 054
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.39%59 427
BIONTECH SE188.76%56 854
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.49%47 776