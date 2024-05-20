Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm specializing in technology and finance and accounting professional staffing services. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions by understanding its clientsâ requirements and matching their requirements in areas including, systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web), data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. The Companyâs FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as, financial, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. Its FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

Sector Employment Services