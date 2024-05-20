KFORCE INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Kforce Overview
WHO WE ARE
$1. 2B
Market Cap
NASDAQ
"KFRC"
We are a solutions Firm matching the needs of large, dynamic companies with highly- skilled talent and capabilities .
Founded in 1962, publicly since 1995 (Ticker: KFRC)
OUR FOOTPRINT AND SCALE
100% of our revenue stream is generated
domestically and supported by
approximately 1,800 associates located
across the U .S .
Over 20,000 consultants engaged annually . Superior local/national recruiting capabilities .
LASTING PERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS
Our relationships and client portfolio are a
differentiator . Kforce serves the vast
majority of the Fortune ranked companies
Solid long - standing relationships and proven ability to service large clients, at scale .
FOCUS ON TECHNOLOGY
HLS | 22%
GOVT | 6%
FA 8%
2007
Today
FA | 22%
TECH | 50%
TECH | 92%
Strategic decision to focus on our technology service offering coming out of the Great Recession.
TECHNOLOGY CHARACTERISTICS
Strong long-term
Expanding presence in IT
secular drivers.
solutions market due to
client demand.
Avg bill rates
Large addressable
approximately $90
market in staffing and
per hour.
solutions.
Average assignment length of
approximately 10 months.
WE ARE EXECUTING WELL
Q1 '24 revenues of $351. 9 million declined 13. 3% YoY. Technology flex revenues declined 11. 4% YoY in Q1 '24. Took prudent actions to control SG&A while preserving investments to enhance our long - term positioning . Continued to return significant capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases .
Return on equity (ROE) of nearly 40%
BRAND RECOGNITION & REPUTATION
#1 recognized brand by IT consultants
Strategically Focused on Technology
Large, Growing &
Attractive End
Markets…
P O W E R F U L SECUL AR GROW TH DRIVERS
Digitization and other technology transformations such as cloud and data are driving strong secular tailwinds and have demonstrated resilience in disruptive economic environments
HIGH - END DOMESTIC FOCUS
Over the course of economic cycles, historically, technology has had higher bill rates, better spreads, longer assignments, and embedded, longstanding & personal customer relationships …and 100% domestic
TECHNOLOGY HAS MOVED TO THE FOREFRONT
Clients are prioritizing the modernization of consumer and employee experience technologies in addition to more traditional back-office applications
GenAI is expected to be yet another powerful driver of technology investments
MACRO CREATING TREMENDOUS BACKLOG
Technology investments are simply not optional from a competitive positioning standpoint.
The caution exercised over the last 12+ months we believe is creating a sizable backlog of desired technology investments.
Competitively Positioned to
CAPTURING SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN TECHNOLOGY
We are uniquely positioned to meet our clients' evolving needs in the managed teams and project solutions space at higher bill rates and gross margins than our traditional staffing solutions
AT TRACTIVE BLUE CHIP CLIENT BASE
Providing a significant majority of Fortune companies with highly- skilled technologists, at scale, across a spectrum of engagement models
Win
BET TER RECRUITING MEANS BET TER TALENT
Vast & efficient recruiting machine (people and technology) plus strong consultant relationships creates greater opportunity
INVESTING IN I . T. & PROCESSES
Continued technology investments to drive higher levels of productivity (front and back office) and enhanced interactions with clients and consultants
Financial Performance Overview
Kforce
Q1 '24
Financial Performance
Revenue Performance
Q1 '24 revenue of $351.9m is down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Technology flex revenues are down 11.4% year-over-year for Q1 '24.
Our FA flex business is down 27.2% year-over-year for Q1 '24.
Profitability
Flex gross profit margins have been stable in 2H 2023 and Q1 2024 in our Technology business.
A variable cost compensation model that provides leverage during periods of uncertainty, and our office-occasional work model allows for continued real estate footprint optimization.
Reduced structural annual operating costs in July 2023 by approximately $14m.EPS in Q1 '24 of $0.58.
Balance Sheet and Return to Shareholders
TTM EBITDA of approximately $107m and outstanding borrowings of approximately $41m. Returned $9m in capital to our shareholders in Q1 '24 via share repurchases and dividends, which approximated 70% of operating cash flows in Q1 '24.
Significant flexibility under our $200m credit facility to return further capital to shareholders regardless of the economic climate.
Our
Technology
Business
Relative
Performance
Top of Class
30.0%
Technology YoY Growth
21.7%
17.8%
20.0%
9.0%
10.0%
6.8%
-0.8%
0.0%
-7.1%
-10.0%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Our Performance
- Drove significant compound growth in our Technology business.
- Technology bill rate of approximately $90 is stable year- over-year and sequentially.
- We continue to further integrate our managed teams and project solutions capabilities within our overall Technology business.
Technology Staffing - Addressable Market
- SIA data above is from the March 2024 update, is not likely reflective of current market conditions and is subject to change in a future update.
Key Statistics
- Average bill rate: ~$90
- Predominant skillset: Application Development
- Assignment length: ~10 months
- Consultants on assignment: ~7,000
- Flex GP%: 25.3%
Returning Capital to Shareholders
C o n s i s t e n t l y
d e p l o y e d c a p i t a l t o w a r d s s h a r e r e p u r c h a s e s a n d
d i v i d e n d s b e n e f i t i n g s h a r e h o l d e r s ; h a v e r e t u r n e d
r o u g h l y 7 5 %
o f t h e c a p i t a l g e n e r a t e d o v e r t h e l a s t 1 0 + y e a r s
A m o u n t in 000s
S h a re Re p urch a s es
$120,000
$80.00
$70.00
$59.05
$60.20 61.17
69.84
$90,000
e
$60.00
ic
$50.00
$60,000
$21.07
Pr
$40.00
$10.38
$35.53
$28.81
kc
$23.29$28.42
o
$13.14
$24.69
$30.00St
$30,000
$15.77
$15.07
$19.22
g.
$20.00
Av
$0
$10.00
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
$0.00
Amount $ (in 000s)
Price
YTD
D i v i d end s
Q4 2023
Increased
Q4 2013
$ 1 . 2 0
$ 1 . 5 2
$ 0 . 8 0
Initiated
$ 0 . 4 8
$ 0 . 4 0
$ 0 . 4 4
$ 0 . 7 2
$ 0 . 9 2
$ 1 . 4 4
In c re a s e
o f n e a rly
4 x
s in c e in itia tio n
Positioned to Excel
O v e r 9 0 % o f o u r r e v e n u e s a r e c o n c e n t r a t e d i n
t e c h n o l o g y s t a f f i n g a n d s o l u t i o n s a n d 1 0 0 % o f r e v e n u e s a r e
g e n e r a t e d d o m e s t i c a l l y.
S t r a t e g i c o p p o r t u n i t y t o f u r t h e r s c a l e o u r m a n a g e d t e a m s a n d p r o j e c t s o l u t i o n s
Strategic opportunity to further scale our managed teams and project solutions capabilities within our Technology business.
S t a b l e m a r g i n p r o f i l e
i n
g i v e n m i x o f g r o w t h
Te c h n o l o g y a n d
r e p o s i t i o n i n g e f f o r t s
i n FA
To t a l s h a r e h o l d e r r e t u r n o f o v e r 1 8 0 % s i n c e
2 0 1 7 , w h i c h i s 5 . 5 x t h e R u s s e l l 2 0 0 0 r e t u r n .
C o m m i t t e d t o g r o w i n g p r o f i t a b i l i t y l e v e l s
t h r o u g h p r o d u c t i v i t y
i m p r o v e m e n t s a n d l o w e r s t r u c t u r a l o p e r a t i n g
c o s t s ; d e f i n e d p a t h t o d o u b l e d i g i t o p e r a t i n g m a r g i n s .
P u b l i s h e d o u r 2 0 2 3
S u s t a i n a b i l i t y R e p o r t ;
c o n t i n u e t o a d v a n c e o u r
E S G e f f o r t s
B u s i n e s s m o d e l p r o v i d e s s t r o n g ,
p r e d i c t a b l e c a s h f l o w s a n d d e b t - f r e e b a l a n c e s h e e t
W o r l d C l a s s N e t
P r o m o t e r S c o r e s a n d r e c e n t l y n a m e d t o
F o r t u n e 's 2 0 2 3 l i s t f o r B e s t W o r k p l a c e s i n C o n s u l t i n g &
P r o f e s s i o n a l S e r v i c e s a n d B e s t W o r k p l a c e s f o r W o m e n
