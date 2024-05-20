KFORCE INVESTOR PRESENTATION

All the information presented that is not historical in nature should be considered to be forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties or assumptions and may be affected by certain other factors, including but not limited to the specific factors discussed in the Firm's periodic filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements may vary materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in this presentation. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any of the information presented in light of new information or future events.

We use several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and other adjusted financial performance measures when presenting our financial results in this presentation to provide greater clarity into our operating performance. Please refer to the reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures on our website at www.kforce.com, following the "Investor Relations" link, and in our filings with the SEC.