Q3 2021 Kforce Prepared Remarks

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL, NOVEMBER 1, 2021 PREPARED REMARKS Disclaimer All statements in these remarks, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance of technology-focused businesses, the secular drivers of technology, the pace of digital transformation, the Firm's opportunity to continue investing in its future growth, returning capital to its shareholders including the intent and ability to declare and pay quarterly dividends, and the Firm's guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021. Such forward- looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions, growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; a reduction in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm's ability to attract and retain such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining its management team and key operating employees; the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; changes in the service mix; ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; changes in government regulations, laws, orders, guidelines and policies that impact our business and our ability to comply with the same; risk of contract performance, delays or termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; ability to comply with our obligations in a remote work environment; changes in client demand and our ability to adapt to such changes; our ability to continue to perform under the government-sponsoredCOVID-19 related initiatives; continued performance of and improvements to our enterprise information systems; impacts of outstanding litigation or other legal matters, including the risk factors and matters listed from time to time in the Firm's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Firm's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. The terms "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 2

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL, NOVEMBER 1, 2021 PREPARED REMARKS DAVID L. DUNKEL, CHAIRMAN AND CEO Good afternoon. I would like to remind you that this call may contain certain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based upon current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the factors listed in Kforce's public filings and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You can find additional information about this quarter's results in our Earnings Release and our SEC filings. In addition, we have published our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations portion of our website. We are very pleased that revenue and earnings per share both meaningfully exceeded our range of guidance for the third quarter, driven again by the strong performance of our Technology business. The nearly 30% year-over-year growth rate in our Technology business continues to be among the best in class in our industry. The exceptional growth rate in Q3 of this year follows on market leading performance in 2020, where we saw only minimal revenue declines in technology during the height of the pandemic. Strikingly, technology revenues are up nearly 24% from Q3 2019 levels. It is clear to us that we have been successful at continuing to capture meaningful market share. The foundation for our current performance was built during the multi-year strategic journey that began more than 10 years ago to focus our business on providing high-end domestic technology services to innovative and industry leading companies. While this journey has neither been easy nor perfect, we believe our strategic actions are the foundation of our success. The driver to our strategy was the recognition of the strategic role technology would play in all functional areas within an enterprise, which has played out to an even greater degree than we had expected. There is simply no other market we would want to be focused in other than the domestic technology market as it has, in our view, the greatest prospects for sustained profitable revenue growth. Concurrently, we continue to make progress in our objective of migrating our FA business toward higher-end skillsets that are more synergistic with our technology offerings. With our revenues now concentrated approximately 85% in technology, coupled with a complementary finance and accounting footprint, we are ideally positioned. During the lowest points of the COVID-19 crisis, we identified several opportunities to assist our clients in providing resources to help key areas of relief efforts associated with the pandemic. The revenue streams from these projects provided us an important bridge to navigate through the pandemic. Not only did they allow us to retain the existing infrastructure in our 3

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL, NOVEMBER 1, 2021 PREPARED REMARKS business, but they provided an opportunity to increase investments that we believe will further enable sustained above market growth in the future. Our objective was to replace these non-strategic revenue streams, as they declined, with a much higher quality technology revenue stream. Evident in our results is that we have executed consistent with our expectations and I am grateful for our team's efforts in supporting these critical COVID initiatives while also driving considerable success in our Technology business. As we stated on the second quarter earnings call, we have not further pursued these opportunities. We continue to make progress in positioning our Firm to have a more flexible hybrid work environment through our Kforce Reimagined initiative. Joe Liberatore, President, will elaborate further in his remarks. Our business continues to generate significant operating cash flows and we were again active in repurchasing our stock during the third quarter. The strength in our balance sheet and availability under our new $200 million Credit Facility allows us to be opportunistic with respect to returning additional capital to our shareholders while continuing to evaluate potential acquisitions. However, our belief is that a focus on organic growth provides us the best opportunity for long-term success. Accordingly, we will continue to apply very stringent cultural and financial criteria to any potential transaction as we are sensitive to the distraction an acquisition could create. Given our confidence in our future growth prospects, we expect to remain active in repurchasing our shares at current stock price levels. As we look ahead, we are incredibly excited about our strategic position. I am so proud, in particular, of our highly tenured, strong management team and dedicated associates. We have the right team in place to capture additional market share within what we believe will be a continued strong demand environment for our services. It's our belief that the pandemic has exponentially elevated the imperative for companies to rapidly digitize their businesses, transform business models and drive productivity gains through technology investment. I will now turn the call over to Joe Liberatore who will give greater insights into our performance, recent operating trends, and other insights into our operating environment. Dave Kelly, CFO, will then give greater detail on our financial results and position as well as our financial expectations and guidance for the fourth quarter. 4

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL, NOVEMBER 1, 2021 PREPARED REMARKS JOSEPH LIBERATORE, PRESIDENT Thanks to all of you for your interest in Kforce. We continue to see unprecedented demand across our business and, accordingly, are experiencing record levels of revenue growth. Our exceptional overall performance continues to be propelled by the strength in our $1.3 billion high-end Technology business, which grew in excess of 8% sequentially and nearly 30% organically year-over-year in the third quarter. The operating trends we are experiencing in our Technology business have been impressive as front end KPI's and new assignment starts have been extremely strong and the duration of our assignments continues to increase, as well. Encouragingly, our new assignment starts were stronger in September versus the full quarter and have strengthened further thus far in October. Consultants on assignment increased 7% from the end of the second quarter to the end of the third quarter and has grown nearly 28% over the third quarter of 2020. We are seeing strength across virtually every industry we serve. We believe these trends are great indicators of our ability to continue delivering sequential billing day growth and sustaining our elevated year-over-year growth rates in the fourth quarter on an increasingly difficult comp. While the clear driving factor to our Technology growth is the number of consultants on assignment, we continue to see increases in our average bill rates, which grew 1.2% sequentially and 2.4% off already elevated prior year levels to approximately $82 per hour. There has been much discussion and headlines surrounding recent talent shortages in other staffing end markets, principally in lower skilled areas that Kforce does not support, as well as wage pressures at a more macro level. The reality for us is that we have been navigating a supply constrained environment for over a decade in our Technology business. So, this is not new for us and we believe that we are well equipped to address these challenges and believe that, over time, wage pressures serve as a tailwind to our business through future bill rate increases. We continue to see the acceleration of critical technology initiatives within our clients in areas such as cloud, mobile, data analytics, project, and program management, with a strong focus geared towards improving the consumer's digital experience. The investments we have made in front-end technology and process over the last several years have matured our capabilities to efficiently provide clients with highly diverse top talent, at scale, in a now boundaryless environment across the US. A significant accelerant to our overall Technology growth has been the investments we've made and will continue to make, in our managed teams and solutions capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We have continued to add highly talented experienced resources to our team and are investing to arm them with state-of-the-art tools and technology. Data points that support the success we are experiencing in this higher value capability are an increase in average bill rates of 11% 5

