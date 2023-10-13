Donations from the KGHM Polska Miedź Foundation were received by Volunteer Fire Brigades for the purchase of equipment necessary to conduct rescue and fire-fighting operations. The equipment will help prevent and eliminate the effects of natural disasters, extreme weather conditions or technical failures. All to strengthen the safety of the country's inhabitants.

Today in Jawor, symbolic cheques were received by representatives of 15 VFB units from, among others, Męcinka, Warta Bolesławiecka, Jakubów and Bolków. The event was attended by the Speaker of the Sejm, Elżbieta Witek.

Tomasz Zdzikot, president of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. said that, due to its specificity, the copper company appreciates the importance of all institutions and services that are the first to respond to crisis situations. - The KGHM Foundation competition is not only an expression of our gratitude for the work of the VFB units, it is an investment in the future. A better-equipped rescue service means a sense of security for all of us. Our employees also include rescuers who undertake rescue operations in mines and steelworks without hesitation. We know how important it is to know that we can always count on them in the event of an emergency," added Tomasz Zdzikot.

- Volunteer Fire Brigades are an key element of our country's security system. The foundation has been supporting firefighters from all over the country for years. Over 20 years of operation, we have spent nearly PLN 10 million on equipment and supplies for this service. The KGHM Foundation is also keen to improve the effectiveness of the activities carried out by the Volunteer Fire Brigade units with various formations," said Helena Krupska, President of the KGHM Polska Miedź Foundation.

The purpose of the KGHM competition was primarily to increase the effectiveness of rescue and firefighting operations and to ensure the safety of the country's inhabitants. The Voluntary Fire Brigade units which entered the competition can use the donations they receive, among other things, to purchase technical, water, medical, high altitude, search and rescue equipment or protective equipment for firefighters.

In 2022, the KGHM Foundation, as part of its statutory activities, made 43 financial donations amounting to nearly PLN 2 million to the Volunteer Fire Brigade units and the State Fire Service.

KGHM is committed to safety in its pro-social activities and is involved in initiatives related to compliance with health and safety and labour protection principles. Also in the divisions of the copper company, the main activities are directed at creating a friendly working environment and minimising risks. In the field of safety, KGHM uses innovative work organization and early warning systems. Training courses are conducted using, among other things, the Virtual Reality (VR) technology, and employees learn the rules of working at heights or basic safety rules.

The copper company is also investing in strengthening the infrastructure for the Mining and Metallurgy Rescue Unit in Sobin. This year, a modern control room for rescuers was opened. In October, the construction of the High Altitude Medical Training Centre in Sobin began.