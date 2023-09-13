- At KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., this is the first transaction of its kind that will provide a quantum leap in the installed capacity of renewable energy sources. The investment, in addition to its primary purpose in relation to KGHM's ongoing energy transformation, will also have a significant impact on structuring KGHM's policy on the integration of RES assets, those developed in-house and those acquired as part of our acquisition activity. The purchased installations will provide approximately 2% of KGHM's electricity demand coverage - Mateusz Wodejko, KGHM's vice-president of the management board for financial affairs, said.

- We started our cooperation with KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. with a PPA (Pay-As-Produced, contract with physical delivery) contract for the supply of green energy from one of Projekt Solartechnik's photovoltaic farms. Now, our partner will become the owner of this and seven other solar power plants - says Krzysztof Czajka, vice-president of sales at Projekt Solartechnik. - We sincerely thank you for your trust. We are happy to support the copper company in its green transformation - he adds.

The purchase of photovoltaic installations is in line with the objectives set out in KGHM's strategy. The copper giant aims to be climate-neutral by 2050 and indirectly intends to meet at least 50 per cent of its electricity needs from its own sources, including Renewable Energy Sources, by 2030.

As part of its energy transition, KGHM is developing wind and photovoltaic power plant projects on its own land, while also being active in acquiring companies with renewable energy installation projects in an advanced state of investment preparation or projects already in operation (both photovoltaic and wind).

The copper giant has been consistently pursuing its energy development programme, reducing the share of conventional energy and increasing the company's energy independence. In addition to the intensification of activities in the area of renewable energy, KGHM has also realised an important step towards the further development of nuclear power. The Ministry of Climate and Environment issued the basic decision for KGHM regarding the construction of a power plant based on small modular reactor (SMR) in Poland. Thus, KGHM received an official state approval for the planned investment in accordance with the assumptions and concept presented by the company.

Projekt Solartechnik is a company with several years of experience gained in the Polish and European markets. It has built solar power plants in England, Belgium, France, Germany Romania and Hungary, among others. In Poland, it specialises in photovoltaic projects, industrial energy and wind farms. Projekt Solartechnik is part of the Grenevia Group (FAMUR) and TDJ.