KGHM Polska Mied? S A : The first small nuclear reactors in Poland as early as 2029. KGHM has signed a contract with NuScale

As part of the concluded agreement, KGHM and NuScale will implement the SMR technology in Poland. The first power plant will be operational by 2029. This will allow Poland to avoid as much as 8 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. Clean energy will power the production divisions of the copper company. The project is modular, which means trouble-free scale-up.

The construction of small nuclear reactors by 2029 is the implementation of the goals contained in KGHM's strategy: CO₂ reduction and energy independence. In 2021, the copper giant also published an ambitious Climate Policy.

"KGHM is proud to lead the initiation of a 100% carbon free energy project, delivering on its commitment to lead efforts to decarbonize. The SMR technology will increase the company's cost efficiency and transform the Polish energy sector" said Marcin Chludziński, President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

NuScale Power's modular nuclear reactor technology generates electricity and heat. It also allows desalination and the production of hydrogen. It is a unique solution, the only one among the technologies of small modular reactors, approved by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. KGHM, a leader in the production of copper and silver, will be the first to implement SMR in Poland.

"In the global race to rapidly decrease emissions worldwide, NuScale's technology presents the perfect solution to reach this goal while simultaneously bringing economic prosperity to host countries" said John Hopkins, NuScale Power President and Chief Executive Officer. "NuScale is proud to partner with KGHM, an experienced innovation leader, and we are excited to work together to bring forth the next era of advanced clean energy deployment and confront the climate crisis."

*NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design-power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules-offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with more than 70 years supporting nuclear projects.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power's website.

*KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

KGHM is involved in the mining and processing of valuable natural resources. At its heart is the largest deposit of copper ore in Europe, located in south-western Poland. By advancing our strategy we are systematically strengthening KGHM's international position. Currently the company has a geographically diversified mine project profile. Its has operations on three continents - in Europe, North America and South America. The copper ore resources controlled by KGHM guarantee the company a leading position in the mining industry. Our portfolio includes metals such as molybdenum, palladium and nickel, opening the way for KGHM to gain a strong position amongst the world's diversified miners.