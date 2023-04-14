Advanced search
    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.

(KGH)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:03:59 2023-04-14 am EDT
127.90 PLN   +3.27%
KGHM Polska Mied? S A : has submitted an application for a fundamental decision for a project to build a small modular nuclear power plant in Poland

04/14/2023 | 09:56am EDT
KGHM has submitted to the Ministry of Climate and Environment an application for the issuance of a fundamental decision for the project to build a small modular nuclear reactor power plant (SMR) in Poland.

The fundamental decision is the first decision in the administrative permit system for investments in nuclear power facilities in Poland that an investor can apply for. Obtaining the fundamental decision is an expression of the state's support for the implementation of a given project and entitles one to apply for a number of subsequent administrative decisions, such as the location decision or the construction permit, among others.

Until the completion of the administrative procedure, KGHM does not provide information on the course of the proceedings and details of the application.

The involvement of state-owned companies in the energy transition is supported by Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets. - Nuclear energy is clean, cheap, safe and will ensure Poland's further development. The involvement of Polish companies in ensuring the country's energy security will allow us to effectively build a strong state. I would like to thank KGHM for its strong commitment to this process - said Jacek Sasin.

- KGHM is one of the largest Polish companies and at the same time one of the largest energy consumers in the country. That is why our involvement in energy projects, among which the nuclear project is of primary importance, is obvious. This is a project which will guarantee the stability of our operations in the future. Taking into account the scale of KGHM's demand, the company's energy transformation towards renewable sources and nuclear reactors will also be an important element of the entire Polish energy mix" - said Tomasz Zdzikot, President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

KGHM is committed to the development of nuclear power in Poland, i.e. the construction of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). In 2022, KGHM signed an agreement with the American company NuScale Power, LLC (a supplier of nuclear technology) for preliminary work representing the first step in the process of implementing SMR technology within the business activities of the KGHM Group.

KGHM conducts its activities in accordance with the idea of sustainable development and continually strives to ensure that the entire technological sequence is safe, innovative and in line with the idea of a Closed Circuit Economy. Its activities and commitments in these areas are enshrined in the company's Environmental Policy and Climate Policy, the overarching goal of which is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

For the copper giant, investments that contribute to the energy transition are also key. KGHM is striving to diversify its energy sources, including actively using renewable sources. By 2030, 50% of the electricity used by KGHM will come from its own sources, including renewables. The Sierra Gorda mine in Chile is already powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 13:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 984 M 8 340 M 8 340 M
Net income 2023 2 464 M 587 M 587 M
Net Debt 2023 4 427 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,22x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 24 770 M 5 905 M 5 905 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 34 066
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Mied? S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 123,85 PLN
Average target price 112,40 PLN
Spread / Average Target -9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Zdzikot President & Chief Executive Officer
Mateusz Wodejko Head-Finance
Agnieszka Winnik Kalemba Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Janka General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Andrzej Kisielewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-2.29%5 905
