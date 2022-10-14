KGHM Polska Mied? S A : is the best at financial reporting

"The Best of The Best" award goes to the company which has demonstrated a consistently-high level of quality of reporting to and communicating with the market. Those companies which have won the Main Prize three times during all the editions of the competition are awarded this title. KGHM, after receiving this award three years in a row (2007-2009), was the first company to be awarded in the category "The Best of The Best" for its Consolidated Financial Statements of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for 2010, and in subsequent years has maintained its high standard of reporting.

Prizes and awards are granted by the competition's Jury, comprised of the most renowned Polish experts and practicing professionals in the areas of accounting, finance and investor relations. The Jury evaluates the scope of reporting of financial information araising from International Financial Reporting Standards as well as those elements of reporting which are especially valued by investors, for example strategy and risk descriptions, but also a report's degree of concision, whether the information is logically presented and the degree of progress in improving the quality of reporting.

The Best Annual Report competition is open to companies reporting on the regulated market which prepare consolidated annual reports in line with International Financial Reporting Standards / International Accounting Standard (IFRS/IAS) as well as companies on the alternative market, reporting under IFRS/IAS or the Act on Accounting. The competition promotes best practice in financial reporting by public companies, which leads to higher security for the turnover of the Polish capital market.

This is a non-commercial venture, aimed at supporting the corporate environment and shaping best practice in financial reporting by public companies.

The consolidated annual report of the KGHM Group for 2021 is available, along with other financial reports, on the company's website, https://kghm.com/en/investors/results-center.