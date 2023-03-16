Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. KGHM Polska Mied? S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.

(KGH)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:09:43 2023-03-16 am EDT
111.50 PLN   -1.59%
07:15aKghm Polska Mied? S A : partners the “Professional of the Year” gala
PU
03/09Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Copper production is safe for the environment and profitable for the business - the objectives of KGHM's energy transition set during the meeting of the Medical Council
PU
03/03Kghm Polska Mied? S A : A modern control room for KGHM's best firefighters and rescuers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KGHM Polska Mied? S A : partners the “Professional of the Year” gala

03/16/2023 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The best of the best - teachers from industry schools and Vocational Training Centres from all over Poland came to Warsaw to receive awards in the "Professional of the Year" competition run by the Ministry of Education and Science. KGHM was the main partner of the event.

The title of the Professional of the Year 2022 could be awarded to any teacher who is characterised by commitment and passion in their work, supports the vocational interests of students, enjoys authority in the school and local environment, as well as has special teaching and educational achievements in the area of vocational education. In total, more than 100 teachers from all over Poland were honoured.

KGHM has been promoting industry and technical education in the Lower Silesia region for many years. Since 2018, in the local Copper Belt the company has been implementing the programme "Competent in the Mining and Metallurgy Industry. KGHM: key partner in vocational training". Within the programme, students are trained in professions relevant to the copper industry. KGHM supervises a total of nine schools in the Copper Belt.

"The 'Competent in the Industry' programme is mainly dedicated to students, but we do not forget about the teaching staff either. At KGHM, we currently have 144 practical training instructors who are properly prepared to look after students during their apprenticeships and show them how to apply their knowledge in a real work environment," said Tomasz Zdzikot, CEO of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

Students from KGHM's patron schools undergo internships in the company's divisions, but also take part in competitions, training or sports competitions organised by the company. The aim of the "Competent in the Industry" programme is to make school students discover KGHM as an employer that cares about its employees and thus encourage them to become professionally involved with us in the future. After four years of the programme, the company has already employed 312 students - graduates of patron classes.

The "Competent in the Industry" programme involves close cooperation between the school and KGHM, which allows for education that is in line with real business requirements and the latest developments in the copper industry. The proposed fields of study belong to the most needed professions in Poland listed by the ministry.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 11:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
07:15aKghm Polska Mied? S A : partners the “Professional of the Year” gala
PU
03/09Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Copper production is safe for the environment and profitable for t..
PU
03/03Kghm Polska Mied? S A : A modern control room for KGHM's best firefighters and rescuers
PU
03/02Kghm Polska Mied? S A : team won the CyberPoligon - “CloudWARS” exercise
PU
02/27Kghm Polska Mied? S A : in the prestigious list of global companies acting on behalf of th..
PU
02/21Kghm Polska Mied? S A : We helped children and set a record!
PU
02/10KGHM Signs a Contract
CI
02/10Kghm Polska Mied? S A : wins another new, large long-term contract – copper cathodes..
PU
02/01Kghm Polska Mied? S A : A cooling vest for KGHM employees - a prototype solution will be t..
PU
01/29Kghm Polska Mied? S A : The copper coding giants have been announced - KGHM CuValley Hack ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33 791 M 7 565 M 7 565 M
Net income 2022 5 461 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net Debt 2022 4 047 M 906 M 906 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,30x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 22 660 M 5 073 M 5 073 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 33 894
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Mied? S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 113,30 PLN
Average target price 112,65 PLN
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Zdzikot President & Chief Executive Officer
Mateusz Wodejko Head-Finance
Agnieszka Winnik Kalemba Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Janka General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Andrzej Kisielewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-10.61%5 073
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-6.47%17 146
VEDANTA LIMITED-9.08%12 548
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-12.30%12 338
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-6.31%9 774
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED8.68%8 026