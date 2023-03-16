KGHM Polska Mied? S A : partners the “Professional of the Year” gala

The title of the Professional of the Year 2022 could be awarded to any teacher who is characterised by commitment and passion in their work, supports the vocational interests of students, enjoys authority in the school and local environment, as well as has special teaching and educational achievements in the area of vocational education. In total, more than 100 teachers from all over Poland were honoured.

KGHM has been promoting industry and technical education in the Lower Silesia region for many years. Since 2018, in the local Copper Belt the company has been implementing the programme "Competent in the Mining and Metallurgy Industry. KGHM: key partner in vocational training". Within the programme, students are trained in professions relevant to the copper industry. KGHM supervises a total of nine schools in the Copper Belt.

"The 'Competent in the Industry' programme is mainly dedicated to students, but we do not forget about the teaching staff either. At KGHM, we currently have 144 practical training instructors who are properly prepared to look after students during their apprenticeships and show them how to apply their knowledge in a real work environment," said Tomasz Zdzikot, CEO of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

Students from KGHM's patron schools undergo internships in the company's divisions, but also take part in competitions, training or sports competitions organised by the company. The aim of the "Competent in the Industry" programme is to make school students discover KGHM as an employer that cares about its employees and thus encourage them to become professionally involved with us in the future. After four years of the programme, the company has already employed 312 students - graduates of patron classes.

The "Competent in the Industry" programme involves close cooperation between the school and KGHM, which allows for education that is in line with real business requirements and the latest developments in the copper industry. The proposed fields of study belong to the most needed professions in Poland listed by the ministry.