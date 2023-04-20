Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. KGHM Polska Mied? S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.

(KGH)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:06:31 2023-04-20 am EDT
126.40 PLN   +0.56%
04/19Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Champions working together - KGHM rescuers participate in a high-altitude rescue training
PU
04/19Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Polish delegation with KGHM's representatives at the CESCO World Copper Conference in Chile
PU
04/18Kghm Polska Mied? S A : best practices once again in a prestigious CSR Report
PU
KGHM Polska Mied? S A : with the largest silver mine in the world again

04/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
KGHM stayed in the first place in the list of "world's largest silver mines" in the World Silver Survey 2023. In the "largest silver producers," the company came in second.

"This excellent result was earned by the KGHM staff - a group of excellent specialists. This confirms that technology and investment projects strengthen us in the position of a global leader of this industry. We invest a lot of money in the development of KGHM, a company that is conquering foreign markets and looking for new mining opportunities in Poland. Silver is characterized by the brightest color, one in which I see the future of KGHM, said Tomasz Zdzikot, the CEO of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

In 2022, the KGHM Group produced 1,327 tons of silver.

For many years, KGHM has been one of the largest silver producers in the world. 16% of the company's revenue comes from silver sales.

KGHM sells silver in the form of pigs and pellets. The metal is supplied in the form of pellets to factories that manufacture materials for jewelry and to metal works that manufacture silver-containing alloys. Silver in the form of pigs goes mainly to financial institutions.

Silver production at KGHM

KGHM's silver production takes place at the Głogów Smelter, where the Precious Metals Division has been operating since 1993. It was created specifically to recover the precious metals - silver and gold - present in the copper ore. They are found in the anode slurry called "black mud," which is formed during the electrorefining of copper. Cathode silver with silver content of more than 99.99 percent is converted to metallic silver in the form of pellets packed in 25-kilogram bags and pigs weighing about 1,000 troy ounces or about 31.1 kilograms.

A prestigious report

The "World Silver Survey" report is one of the most important annual reports that publishes a list of the largest silver producers. It is prepared by a team of global metals market analysts.

Properties of silver

Due to its unique physical properties, silver is used in jewelry, electronics, electrical engineering, medicine, optics, energy production, and many other sectors. It also has applications in cutting-edge technologies, including in infrastructure, the automotive industry, and photovoltaics. Overall, industry consumes about 40 percent of the world's silver production. It is also a valued investment precious metal.

Interesting facts about silver:

  • In nature, silver is rarely found as a pure metal - it occurs most often in the form of compounds with ores of copper, lead, zinc, or gold;
  • It has unique physical properties - it is ductile and malleable, with a shiny sheen;
  • It is characterized by the highest electrical and thermal conductivity;
  • As early as in ancient times, it was valued as a precious metal for jewelry making and as currency;
  • Today, silver is used in the production, among other things, of electrical and electronic equipment, filmstrips and panels, mirrors, and musical instruments;
  • Thanks to its antibacterial properties, it has even found application in medicine, in the production of surgical instruments and medicines.

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 08:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 028 M 8 312 M 8 312 M
Net income 2023 2 570 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2023 4 385 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,22x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 25 140 M 5 965 M 5 965 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 34 066
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 125,70 PLN
Average target price 113,77 PLN
Spread / Average Target -9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Zdzikot President & Chief Executive Officer
Mateusz Wodejko Head-Finance
Agnieszka Winnik Kalemba Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Janka General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Andrzej Kisielewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-0.83%5 965
ANTOFAGASTA PLC4.46%20 051
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.25.03%18 134
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-1.01%10 778
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED27.60%9 027
TONGLING NONFERROUS METALS GROUP CO.,LTD.11.86%5 282
