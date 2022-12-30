Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. KGHM Polska Mied? S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.

(KGH)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:21 2022-12-30 am EST
127.05 PLN   -1.01%
10:28aKghm : artificial intelligence supports copper smelting at the “Głogów” Copper Smelter
PU
12/21Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Budget for 2023 – cost-conscious and developmentally ambitious
PU
12/21KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. Replaces Andrzej Kensbok with Mateusz Wodejko as Its New CFO
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KGHM: artificial intelligence supports copper smelting at the “Głogów” Copper Smelter

12/30/2022 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The project of implementation of algorithms that support the work of the Slurry Furnace controllers at KGHM's "Głogów" Copper Smelter has been completed. Based on historical data, algorithms predict with almost 100-percent efficiency the heat losses in the furnace reaction shaft that will occur in the near future. Moreover, they are able to automatically change the parameters to stabilize the heat losses to increase the efficiency of copper smelting. This idea is the result of the first hackathon organized by KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

The slurry furnace is the heart of "Głogów" Copper Smelter and plays a key role in the proper functioning of the entire branch. The furnace is constantly monitored and its temperature reaches as many as 1,300 degrees Celsius. Therefore, stabilization of the heat uptake in the reaction shaft is a challenge. The stabilization task was assigned to participants in a programming marathon organized by the Analytics Center in Zielona Góra, a KGHM Group company.

"We are committed to the use of new technologies in mining and metallurgy. We constantly introduce new solutions in the field of process automation and robotization in accordance with the KGHM 4.0 vision. Most importantly, however, we think about increasing efficiency while taking care of the safety of KGHM's staff, and such solutions are the most important for us," said Tomasz Zdzikot, CEO of KGHM Polska Miedź.

From the hackathon to the smelter

The project was one of the three tasks set for the participants in the 1st edition of the CuValley Hack 2021 hackathon. The authors of the innovative solution are young analysts and developers from Data Drivers. Just five months after the event, the copper industry leader started implementing the innovative solution in its organization at the "Głogów" Copper Smelter.

What was the purpose of the project?

For the first time, the technology of the Slurry Furnace of the "Głogów" Copper Smelter used artificial intelligence in the form of algorithms for prediction and adjustment of the technological parameters of the furnace. The developed solutions are able to predict what the heat loss in the reaction shaft will be in the near future and to automatically adjust it.

"KGHM constantly implements modern information technology solutions. We are strongly convinced, which is of course supported by numerous positive effects of such applications, that currently this is the key to the improvement of both process efficiency and economic efficiency," added Przemysław Wiśniewski, CEO of the "Głogów" Copper Smelter.

KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. is a global leader in the mining and manufacturing industry. The company places great emphasis on research and development activities and systematically implements innovations in its production processes.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 15:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
10:28aKghm : artificial intelligence supports copper smelting at the “Głogów” C..
PU
12/21Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Budget for 2023 – cost-conscious and developmentally ambitio..
PU
12/21KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. Replaces Andrzej Kensbok with Mateusz Wodejko as Its New CFO
CI
12/17Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Remembrance of Heroes - celebrations of the 40th and 41st Annivers..
PU
12/15Kghm Polska Mied? S A : Record-breaking, wonderful parents from KGHM
PU
12/15Kghm Polska Mied? S A : - a patron of the Royal Castle collection
PU
12/08Azimut Exploration, KGHM International Sign JV Agreement for Quebec Property
DJ
12/02Kghm Polska Mied? S A : celebrates St. Barbara's Day
PU
11/29Kghm Polska Mied? S A : among the winners of the nationwide 'Trustworthy Employer' award
PU
11/17Transcript : KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33 579 M 7 652 M 7 652 M
Net income 2022 5 483 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net Debt 2022 3 923 M 894 M 894 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,66x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 25 670 M 5 850 M 5 850 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 33 894
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Mied? S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 128,35 PLN
Average target price 117,26 PLN
Spread / Average Target -8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Zdzikot President, CEO & Vice President-Management Board
Agnieszka Winnik Kalemba Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zborowski General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Andrzej Kisielewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Szarek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-7.93%5 850
ANTOFAGASTA PLC15.99%18 457
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-2.71%14 928
VEDANTA LIMITED-9.99%13 750
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-22.11%10 152
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-7.85%7 251