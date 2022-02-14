Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. KGHM Polska Mied? S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.

(KGH)
  Report
Poland's KGHM signs small-scale nuclear reactor deal with U.S. company

02/14/2022 | 01:20pm EST
KGHM's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Lubin

WARSAW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Polish mining group KGHM and nuclear technology firm NuScale Power on Monday signed a deal to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, aiming to have the first operational as soon as 2029.

Poland relies on coal for around 80% of its electricity production, but it is banking on nuclear power to help it cut emissions and diversify its energy sources as tensions with major gas producer Russia mount.

KGHM Chief Executive Marcin Chludzinski and John Hopkins, the CEO of NuScale Power, signed the deal in Washington on Monday in the presence of U.S. and Polish government officials, including Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin.

The agreement "gives us hope that within 7-8 years, the first SMR reactors will be able to start operating in Poland," Sasin said.

In an earlier interview with the Biznesalert.pl website, he said the plans include developing and building four small modular SMR nuclear reactors, with an option to expand to 12, with an installed capacity of about 1 gigawatt.

"This is potentially the largest investment of this type in the world," he told the website in comments published on Monday.

KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, is not the only company looking to roll out small-scale reactors in Poland.

Two Polish businessmen - Zygmunt Solorz, the owner of media and telecommunications group Cyfrowy Polsat, and Michal Solowow, who owns chemicals company Synthos - also plan to build small modular reactors together.

Polish refiner PKN Orlen has also announced a deal with Synthos Green Energy to invest in small and micro nuclear reactors.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Paul Simao and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. -1.67% 29.5 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A. -1.57% 150.7 Delayed Quote.9.83%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA -1.45% 70.58 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.91% 76.862 Delayed Quote.2.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 30 043 M 7 571 M 7 571 M
Net income 2021 5 788 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net Debt 2021 4 450 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,35x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 30 620 M 7 617 M 7 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 33 705
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Mied? S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 153,10 PLN
Average target price 168,58 PLN
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcin Chludzinski President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrzej Kensbok Vice President-Finance
Agnieszka Winnik Kalemba Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zborowski General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Andrzej Kisielewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.9.83%7 717
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.18.43%19 475
VEDANTA LIMITED10.80%18 593
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.09%18 321
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.26.24%16 453
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED17.15%9 892