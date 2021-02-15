Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.

(KGH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KGHM Polska Miedz S A : Gold for KGHM - the copper giant a Workplace Safety Leader

02/15/2021 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Improvements in safety and working conditions in KGHM have been recognised once again - the Company enters the new year with the Golden Card of the Safe Work Leader. In 2020, the number of recognised occupational accidents fell by almost 29 per cent across the company (year-on-year), from 299 injuries recorded at the end of 2019 to 213 recorded at the end of 2020.

The Golden Card of the Safe Work Leader is awarded for a period of two years by the Commission for the Selection of Safe Work Leaders operating at the Central Labour Protection Institute National Research Institute (CIOP). KGHM received its first card as early as in 2000 and its first gold card in 2002. Since then, the Company has continuously maintained its position as a leader in safe work.

'Crew safety is an absolute priority. Last year and the pandemic brought new challenges in the area of occupational safety. It was a trial year for all of us. We have proven that well-considered and courageous decisions, consistency in the implementation of procedures and, above all, the cooperation and responsibility of all employees are an effective recipe for such a difficult time. Lowering accident rates and maintaining production are among the greatest successes of last year', said Marcin Chludziński, President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

Since 2000 KGHM has belonged to the Forum of Safe Work Leaders, the establishment of which was a joint initiative of the Central Labour Protection Institute, National Research Institute, and the business circles representing various branches of economic activity. The Forum of Safe Work Leaders is already composed of 160 enterprises from all over Poland. It is a platform for exchange of experience and knowledge of the scientific circles and enterprises in the field of occupational safety and health.

'Occupational Health and Safety is the daily monitoring and mitigation of risks of injury and illness that may occur in the work process. It is also about minimising the impact of these incidents, strengthening safe habits and continuous improvement. In 2021, under the slogan 'Be responsible for others', we are continuing our activities, aiming in particular to further reduce the number of dangerous incidents occurring due to technical, organisational or human reasons', said Adam Chyliński, Head of the OHS and Occupational Risk Department at KGHM.

KGHM belongs to the prestigious group of 27 enterprises representing the top in our country in terms of health and safety standards - the so-called Golden Leaders. It is the only representative of underground mining and metal processing on this group. Apart from KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., it includes such flagship entities of Polish economy as PKN Orlen S.A. or, Azoty S.A. Group. The Golden Card of the Safe Work Leader is a distinction for the Company's employees, but also a great obligation for the future.

The official handover of the cards for 2021-2022 is scheduled for spring.

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 11:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.
12:07aKGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Gold for KGHM - the copper giant a Workplace Safety Lead..
PU
02/14KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Completed modular hospital in Legnica
PU
02/03KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : has donated over PLN 40 thousand to children from orphan..
PU
01/28KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Main assumptions of the Budget for 2021
PU
01/26KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska..
PU
01/11KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Publication dates for periodic reports in 2021
PU
2020KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska..
PU
2020KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Efficiently, Ecologically and Flexibly. Effective Strate..
PU
2020KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : is a leader in electromobility - the company invests in ..
PU
2020KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S A : Clean energy in KGHM. The first photovoltaic power plant..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 186 M 6 530 M 6 530 M
Net income 2020 2 211 M 597 M 597 M
Net Debt 2020 5 403 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 37 890 M 10 212 M 10 230 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 534
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 175,51 PLN
Last Close Price 189,45 PLN
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcin Chludzinski President & Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Kreczmanska-Gigol Vice President-Finance
Andrzej Kisielewicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zborowski General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Marek Pietrzak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.3.52%10 212
ANTOFAGASTA PLC6.42%20 923
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.10.28%13 648
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED25.62%10 104
VEDANTA LIMITED12.98%9 301
KAZ MINERALS PLC21.88%5 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ