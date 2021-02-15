KGHM Polska Miedz S A : Gold for KGHM - the copper giant a Workplace Safety Leader

The Golden Card of the Safe Work Leader is awarded for a period of two years by the Commission for the Selection of Safe Work Leaders operating at the Central Labour Protection Institute National Research Institute (CIOP). KGHM received its first card as early as in 2000 and its first gold card in 2002. Since then, the Company has continuously maintained its position as a leader in safe work.

'Crew safety is an absolute priority. Last year and the pandemic brought new challenges in the area of occupational safety. It was a trial year for all of us. We have proven that well-considered and courageous decisions, consistency in the implementation of procedures and, above all, the cooperation and responsibility of all employees are an effective recipe for such a difficult time. Lowering accident rates and maintaining production are among the greatest successes of last year', said Marcin Chludziński, President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

Since 2000 KGHM has belonged to the Forum of Safe Work Leaders, the establishment of which was a joint initiative of the Central Labour Protection Institute, National Research Institute, and the business circles representing various branches of economic activity. The Forum of Safe Work Leaders is already composed of 160 enterprises from all over Poland. It is a platform for exchange of experience and knowledge of the scientific circles and enterprises in the field of occupational safety and health.

'Occupational Health and Safety is the daily monitoring and mitigation of risks of injury and illness that may occur in the work process. It is also about minimising the impact of these incidents, strengthening safe habits and continuous improvement. In 2021, under the slogan 'Be responsible for others', we are continuing our activities, aiming in particular to further reduce the number of dangerous incidents occurring due to technical, organisational or human reasons', said Adam Chyliński, Head of the OHS and Occupational Risk Department at KGHM.

KGHM belongs to the prestigious group of 27 enterprises representing the top in our country in terms of health and safety standards - the so-called Golden Leaders. It is the only representative of underground mining and metal processing on this group. Apart from KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., it includes such flagship entities of Polish economy as PKN Orlen S.A. or, Azoty S.A. Group. The Golden Card of the Safe Work Leader is a distinction for the Company's employees, but also a great obligation for the future.

The official handover of the cards for 2021-2022 is scheduled for spring.