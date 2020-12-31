Log in
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.

KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.

(KGH)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

KGHM Polska Miedz S A : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for November 2020

12/31/2020 | 05:15am EST
The Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. hereby provides attached preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for November 2020.
The final quarterly and annual production and sales results will be published in the consolidated annual report for 2020.

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Official Journal of the European Union dated 12 June 2014, no. L 173/1)

Production-Sales report_KGHM_November_2020

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 10:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 23 603 M 6 302 M 6 302 M
Net income 2020 2 116 M 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2020 5 561 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 36 600 M 9 817 M 9 772 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 534
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 155,26 PLN
Last Close Price 183,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcin Chludzinski President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrzej Kisielewicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Kreczmanska-Gigol Vice President-Finance
Boguslaw Szarek Member-Supervisory Board
Józef Czyczerski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.91.46%9 817
ANTOFAGASTA PLC58.43%19 469
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.73.50%12 754
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED13.62%8 564
VEDANTA LIMITED6.30%8 204
KAZ MINERALS PLC22.62%4 186
