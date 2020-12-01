KGHM Polska Miedz S A : Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., which was held on 26 November 2020, the following shareholders held at least 5% of the number of votes at the meeting:

- the STATE TREASURY represented by the MINISTER OF STATE ASSETS - number of votes 63 589 900, representing 55.18% of the number of votes participating in the Extraordinary General Meeting and 31.79% of the total number of votes;

- NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY - number of votes 12 700 000, representing 11.02% of the number of votes participating in the Extraordinary General Meeting and 6.35% of the total number of votes.

The total number of shares issued by KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. amounts to 200 000 000. All of the shares are bearer shares. The maximum number of votes arising from the issued shares amounts to 200 000 000.

Legal basis: art. 70 point 3 of the Act dated 29 July 2005 on public offerings and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading, and on public companies (unified text: Journal of Laws from 2020, item 2080, with subsequent amendments)