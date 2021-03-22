Log in
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.

KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.

(KGH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KGHM Polska Miedz S A : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for February 2021

03/22/2021 | 11:43am EDT
The Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. hereby provides attached preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for February 2021. The final quarterly production and sales results will be published in the consolidated report for the first quarter of 2021.

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Official Journal of the European Union dated 12 June 2014, no. L 173/1)

Appendix

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 15:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24 008 M 6 229 M 6 229 M
Net income 2020 2 191 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2020 5 381 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 36 850 M 9 503 M 9 560 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 33 534
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 187,76 PLN
Last Close Price 184,25 PLN
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcin Chludzinski President & Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Kreczmanska-Gigol Vice President-Finance
Andrzej Kisielewicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Zborowski General Director-Administration & Purchasing
Marek Pietrzak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.0.68%9 743
ANTOFAGASTA PLC19.72%23 774
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.5.03%15 386
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED33.66%11 618
VEDANTA LIMITED37.67%11 550
KAZ MINERALS PLC27.03%5 481
