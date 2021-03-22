KGHM Polska Miedz S A : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for February 2021

The Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. hereby provides attached preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for February 2021. The final quarterly production and sales results will be published in the consolidated report for the first quarter of 2021.

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Official Journal of the European Union dated 12 June 2014, no. L 173/1)

Appendix