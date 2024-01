KGL Resources Limited is an Australia-based mineral explorer and developer. The Company focused on the delineation and development of the high-grade Resource at the Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory, Australia and establishing a high grade, sustainable copper mine. The Jervois Copper Project is located on existing mining leases and benefits from road access to Darwin and Alice Springs by the Stuart and Plenty Highways, approximately 380 kilometers (km) by road north-east of Alice Springs. The Company also holds two exploration licenses at Yambah, approximately 60 km north and northeast of Alice Springs, because of the similarity of the style and age of the mineralization to Jervois, which is approximately 150 km to the east. The Company holds further tenements in the Jervois region, including the Unca Creek tenement (EL28082), which is adjacent to the Jervois Copper Project.

Sector Diversified Mining