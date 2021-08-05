KH Neochem : Notice regarding the revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

For immediate release

August 5, 2021

Notice regarding the revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

Tokyo, August 5, 2021 - KH Neochem Co., Ltd (TSE: 4189, President and CEO: Michio Takahashi, "KH Neochem") announced regarding the revisions of full year consolidated financial forecasts and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ("FY2021").

1. Revision of the full year consolidated financial forecasts for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen) Net income Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable Earnings per income income to owners of share (Yen) parent Previous forecasts (A) 104,000 11,800 12,100 8,400 226.28 (May 11, 2021) Revised forecasts (B) 112,000 15,500 15,900 11,000 296.43 Change (B-A) 8,000 3,700 3,800 2,600 - Change (%) 7.7% 31.4% 31.4% 31.0% - (Reference) Results of the previous full year 77,332 5,642 5,627 4,046 109.12 (FY2020)

Reasons for the revision

In the first half of FY2021 (January to June), the sales volume increased thanks to a recovery in demand. In addition, in the business environment, there was a soaring of the overseas markets for some products due to an increase in naphtha prices and a tightening of the supply- demand balance. KH Neochem group continuously reviewed the sales prices as we continued our business activities and the result was that the earnings exceeded the forecasts announced on May 11, 2021.

Although there are uncertainties such as the situation of the spread of COVID-19 from now on, the demand for the products of KH Neochem group is expected to remain strong in the second half of the year (July to December). For the full fiscal year, earnings are expected to exceed the forecasts that were announced previously.

For the full fiscal year ending December 2021, the foreign exchange rate is assumed to be 109 yen per US dollar, and the domestic naphtha price is assumed to be 48,600 yen/kl.

