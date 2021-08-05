Log in
    4189   JP3277040006

KH NEOCHEM CO., LTD.

(4189)
  Report
KH Neochem : Notice regarding the revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
For immediate release

August 5, 2021

Notice regarding the revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

Tokyo, August 5, 2021 - KH Neochem Co., Ltd (TSE: 4189, President and CEO: Michio Takahashi, "KH Neochem") announced regarding the revisions of full year consolidated financial forecasts and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ("FY2021").

1. Revision of the full year consolidated financial forecasts for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Earnings per

income

income

to owners of

share (Yen)

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

104,000

11,800

12,100

8,400

226.28

(May 11, 2021)

Revised forecasts (B)

112,000

15,500

15,900

11,000

296.43

Change (B-A)

8,000

3,700

3,800

2,600

-

Change (%)

7.7%

31.4%

31.4%

31.0%

-

(Reference) Results of

the previous full year

77,332

5,642

5,627

4,046

109.12

(FY2020)

Reasons for the revision

In the first half of FY2021 (January to June), the sales volume increased thanks to a recovery in demand. In addition, in the business environment, there was a soaring of the overseas markets for some products due to an increase in naphtha prices and a tightening of the supply- demand balance. KH Neochem group continuously reviewed the sales prices as we continued our business activities and the result was that the earnings exceeded the forecasts announced on May 11, 2021.

Although there are uncertainties such as the situation of the spread of COVID-19 from now on, the demand for the products of KH Neochem group is expected to remain strong in the second half of the year (July to December). For the full fiscal year, earnings are expected to exceed the forecasts that were announced previously.

For the full fiscal year ending December 2021, the foreign exchange rate is assumed to be 109 yen per US dollar, and the domestic naphtha price is assumed to be 48,600 yen/kl.

1 / 2

2. Revision of the dividend forecasts for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Yen)

Dividend per share

Interim

Year-end

Total annual

Previous forecasts

30.00

30.00

60.00

(February 10, 2021)

Revised forecasts

35.00

65.00

Results for the current

30.00

period

Results of the previous

30.00

30.00

30.00

year (FY2020)

Reasons for the revision

KH Neochem recognizes that the returning of profits to shareholders and the continuous growth of the company are the most important issues for the management of the company. Our basic policy is to maintain continuous and stable dividends while taking into account the balance between retained earnings and investments in growth domains.

In light of the above revision to the earnings forecasts, we have revised our forecast for the year-end dividend to 35.00 yen per share (a dividend increase of 5.00 yen from the previous forecast of 30.00 yen). As a result, the forecast for the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is now 65.00 yen per share.

Financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this document are based on the information currently available to KH Neochem and certain assumptions deems reasonable, and KH Neochem makes no commitments regarding their achievability. Actual business results may differ materially from the forecast due to variety of factors.

###

2 / 2

Disclaimer

KH Neochem Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
