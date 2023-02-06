Khairpur Sugar Mills : 33" ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

RESOLUTION ADOPTED IN 33" ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS/ SHAREHOLDERS OF KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED HELD AT ITS REGISTERED OFFICE - 51/II/IV, KHAYABAN-E-JANBAZ,D.H.A., PHASE-V EXT., KARACHI ON FRIDAY THE 27JANUARY 2023 AT 02:30 PM

Present:

Mr. Faraz Mubeen Jumani , CEO

Mubeen Jumani CEO Mrs. Qamar Mubeen Jumani, Director

Mubeen Jumani, Director Mr . Muhammad Mubeen Jumani , Director Mr . Fahad Mubeen Jumani , Director Miss. Arisha Mubeen Juman i, Direc tor

Mr Fahad Mubeen Jumani Director Miss. tor Mr . Asif Khan Brohi , Independent Di re c tor

Asif Independent re tor Lt . Gen . ( Rtd . ) Tahir Mahmood Qazi, Independent Director

Rtd ) Tahir Mahmood Qazi, Independent Mr . Mirza Muhammad Bi lal Kamil Baig , Chief Financial Officer

Mirza Muhammad Bi Chief Financial Officer Mr, Shoaib ul Haque , Company Secretary

Company Secretary Mr . Muhammad Farooq & Mr. Muhammad Ismail , Auditors - Reanda Haroon Zakaria &Co.

Muhammad Farooq & Mr. Muhammad Ismail - Reanda Haroon The Shareho l der/Member s present wro te their names and fo lio numbers in the attendance

register and affixed their signatures.

COMMENCEMENT OF MEETING:

The Meeting started with recitation from the Holy

Quran.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING:

Mr. Faraz Mubeen Jumani, CEO presided over the 33"

Annual General Meeting of Members/ Shareholders of

Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited.

The Chairman welcomed the Members / Shareholders in the meeting.

CONFIRMATION OF MINUTES:

The first item of the business was for approval of the

minutes of 32 Annual General Meeting of Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited which was held on January 28,

2022; were read considered and unanimously confirmed as proposed by shareholder - Mr. Muhammad Shahid (Folio No, 03277-41419) and seconded by another shareholder - Mr. Syed Mohammad Iradat Jawed Khan (Folio No. 10231-12774) and later on signed by the CEO in confirmatio n thereof.