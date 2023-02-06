Khairpur Sugar Mills : 33" ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
RESOLUTION ADOPTED IN 33" ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS/ SHAREHOLDERS OF KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED HELD AT ITS REGISTERED OFFICE - 51/II/IV, KHAYABAN-E-JANBAZ,D.H.A., PHASE-V EXT., KARACHI ON FRIDAY THE 27JANUARY 2023 AT 02:30 PM
Present:
-
Mr. Faraz Mubeen Jumani, CEO
-
Mrs. Qamar Mubeen Jumani, Director
-
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, Director Mr. Fahad Mubeen Jumani, Director Miss. Arisha Mubeen Jumani, Director
-
Mr. Asif Khan Brohi, Independent Director
-
Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Tahir Mahmood Qazi, Independent Director
-
Mr. Mirza Muhammad Bilal Kamil Baig, Chief Financial Officer
-
Mr, Shoaib ul Haque, Company Secretary
-
Mr. Muhammad Farooq & Mr. Muhammad Ismail, Auditors - Reanda Haroon Zakaria &Co.
-
The Shareholder/Members present wrote their names and folio numbers in the attendance
register and affixed their signatures.
COMMENCEMENT OF MEETING:
The Meeting started with recitation from the Holy
Quran.
CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING:
Mr. Faraz Mubeen Jumani, CEO presided over the 33"
Annual General Meeting of Members/ Shareholders of
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited.
The Chairman welcomed the Members / Shareholders in the meeting.
CONFIRMATION OF MINUTES:
The first item of the business was for approval of the
minutes of 32 Annual General Meeting of Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited which was held on January 28,
2022; were read considered and unanimously confirmed as proposed by shareholder - Mr. Muhammad Shahid (Folio No, 03277-41419) and seconded by another shareholder - Mr. Syed Mohammad Iradat Jawed Khan (Folio No. 10231-12774) and later on signed by the CEO in confirmatio n thereof.
APPROVAL OF AUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPT. 30,2022:
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS FOR NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR (I.E. FOR THE YEAR ENDING
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023):
The Audited Financials for the year ended September 30, 2022 which was posted on Company's website, the shareholders raised various questions/queries on our said financials . The CEO & CFO clarified brietly on all the points raised by the Shareholders in the meeting and satisfied by the participants. Thereafter no other member has submitted any query or required any clarification on the Audited financials . As proposed by Mr. Usman Ali (Folio # 03277-084477)and seconded by Mr. Mohammad Faro0q (Folio # 06445-08237) the audited Financials for the year ended September 30. 2022 together-withAuditors' Report, Directors' Report and Chairperson's review report thereon be confirmed and approved unanimously.
RESOLVED that Audited accounts for the year ending September 30, 2022 together-withAuditors' Report. Directors' Report and Chairperson's review report be and are hereby approved.
of the Company till conclusion of next AGM. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors have recommended the re-appointment of out-going auditors.
Mr. Syed Muhammad Ashfaq (Folio # 07450- 020503)
|
and seconded by Mr. Muhammad Faheem Khan (Folio #
|
10231-000563) for the proposal that the
|
retiring auditors
-
M/s Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Company, Chartered Accountants be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company till conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at remuneration to be fixed by the Chief
Executive Officer in consultation with Directors.
RESOLVED that M/s Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Company Chartered Accountants be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company till conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at remuneration to be fixed by the CEO in consultation with Directors.
