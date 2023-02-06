Advanced search
    KPUS   PK0060501019

KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(KPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
40.85 PKR   +7.50%
05:10aKhairpur Sugar Mills : 33" annual general meeting
PU
02/03Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/11Khairpur Sugar Mills : Cdc share holders list
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khairpur Sugar Mills : 33" ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

02/06/2023 | 05:10am EST
KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

RESOLUTION ADOPTED IN 33" ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS/ SHAREHOLDERS OF KHAIRPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED HELD AT ITS REGISTERED OFFICE - 51/II/IV, KHAYABAN-E-JANBAZ,D.H.A., PHASE-V EXT., KARACHI ON FRIDAY THE 27JANUARY 2023 AT 02:30 PM

k##i »eke #iii iii»##k# #

Present:

  • Mr. Faraz Mubeen Jumani, CEO
  • Mrs. Qamar Mubeen Jumani, Director
  • Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, Director Mr. Fahad Mubeen Jumani, Director Miss. Arisha Mubeen Jumani, Director
  • Mr. Asif Khan Brohi, Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Tahir Mahmood Qazi, Independent Director
  • Mr. Mirza Muhammad Bilal Kamil Baig, Chief Financial Officer
  • Mr, Shoaib ul Haque, Company Secretary
  • Mr. Muhammad Farooq & Mr. Muhammad Ismail, Auditors - Reanda Haroon Zakaria &Co.
  • The Shareholder/Members present wrote their names and folio numbers in the attendance

register and affixed their signatures.

COMMENCEMENT OF MEETING:

The Meeting started with recitation from the Holy

Quran.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING:

Mr. Faraz Mubeen Jumani, CEO presided over the 33"

Annual General Meeting of Members/ Shareholders of

Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited.

The Chairman welcomed the Members / Shareholders in the meeting.

CONFIRMATION OF MINUTES:

The first item of the business was for approval of the

minutes of 32 Annual General Meeting of Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited which was held on January 28,

2022; were read considered and unanimously confirmed as proposed by shareholder - Mr. Muhammad Shahid (Folio No, 03277-41419) and seconded by another shareholder - Mr. Syed Mohammad Iradat Jawed Khan (Folio No. 10231-12774) and later on signed by the CEO in confirmatio n thereof.

APPROVAL OF AUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPT. 30,2022:

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS FOR NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR (I.E. FOR THE YEAR ENDING

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023):

The Audited Financials for the year ended September 30, 2022 which was posted on Company's website, the shareholders raised various questions/queries on our said financials . The CEO & CFO clarified brietly on all the points raised by the Shareholders in the meeting and satisfied by the participants. Thereafter no other member has submitted any query or required any clarification on the Audited financials . As proposed by Mr. Usman Ali (Folio # 03277-084477)and seconded by Mr. Mohammad Faro0q (Folio # 06445-08237) the audited Financials for the year ended September 30. 2022 together-withAuditors' Report, Directors' Report and Chairperson's review report thereon be confirmed and approved unanimously.

RESOLVED that Audited accounts for the year ending September 30, 2022 together-withAuditors' Report. Directors' Report and Chairperson's review report be and are hereby approved.

The Company

Secretary

informed that

the

prevent

Auditors -- M/s

Reanda

Haroon Zakaria

& Company,

Chartered

Accountants

are

retiring and being eligible

have offered

themselves

for

re-appointment as

Auditors

of the Company till conclusion of next AGM. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors have recommended the re-appointment of out-going auditors.

Mr. Syed Muhammad Ashfaq (Folio # 07450- 020503)

and seconded by Mr. Muhammad Faheem Khan (Folio #

10231-000563) for the proposal that the

retiring auditors

  • M/s Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Company, Chartered Accountants be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company till conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at remuneration to be fixed by the Chief

Executive Officer in consultation with Directors.

RESOLVED that M/s Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Company Chartered Accountants be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company till conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at remuneration to be fixed by the CEO in consultation with Directors.

rKhairpur Sugar MHIs Ltd.

·25.t.

.....,v,."'Y·

Disclaimer

Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 10:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
