Khairpur

Sugar Mills Limited

Muhammad Mubeen Jumani

Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Jumani is the Chairman of Jumani Group of Companies completing his education from University of Karachi in 1972 with a Bachelor in Commerce degree, stepped into the construction industry in 1974 by founding Jumani Group of Companies. Under his leadership and guidance more than 25 high rise projects have been completed so far and at the moment two residential societies are also under development in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi Pakistan. Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited was set up in the year 1989 in the Khairpur District region of Sindh with a crushing capacity of 4,000 TCD under the

Jumani Group of Companies umbrella. Today, the plant's crushing capacity is 7,000 TCD and all long-term loans on the project have been paid.