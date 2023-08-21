Our Existence
Khairpur
Sugar Mills Limited
Our Values
Khairpur
Sugar Mills Limited
Innovation is our passion
Superiority is our legacy
Respect is our way of life
Khairpur
Sugar Mills Limited
COMPANY
INFORMATION
Head Office
51/II/IV Khayaban e Janbaz, Phase V Ext., D.H.A., Karachi
Factory
Naroo Dhoro, Taluka Kot Diji, Khairpur
Khairpur
Sugar Mills Limited
Muhammad Mubeen Jumani
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Jumani is the Chairman of Jumani Group of Companies completing his education from University of Karachi in 1972 with a Bachelor in Commerce degree, stepped into the construction industry in 1974 by founding Jumani Group of Companies. Under his leadership and guidance more than 25 high rise projects have been completed so far and at the moment two residential societies are also under development in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi Pakistan. Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited was set up in the year 1989 in the Khairpur District region of Sindh with a crushing capacity of 4,000 TCD under the
Jumani Group of Companies umbrella. Today, the plant's crushing capacity is 7,000 TCD and all long-term loans on the project have been paid.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 05:26:03 UTC.