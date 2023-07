Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of sugar and by-products. It is primarily focused on manufacturing of quality sugar, and other allied products and its supplier in local and international markets. The Company also facilitates the local area cane growers in form of seed and fertilizer subsidy. The Company's plant is located 8 Kilometers from the town of Kot Diji in District Khairpur, Sindh, Pakistan.

Sector Food Processing