    590068   INE731C01018

KHAITAN (INDIA) LIMITED

(590068)
Khaitan India : Outcome of Board Meeting

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Phone

Limited

Fax

:5000 : (033) 2288 3961

(033)

4050

CIN No. LIOOOOWB1936PLC008775

Ref: KIL:SEC: 58:2021-22

Date: 31/03/2022

To

To

Listing Compliance,

Dept of CorporateServices

National Stock Exchange India Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block-G,

BSELtd. (Bombay Stock Exchange)

Floor 25, F.J.Towers, Dalai Street,

BandraKurIaComplex, Bandra-(East).

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400051

NSE Symbol : KHAITANLTD

BSE: 590068

Security

Code

Sub:

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday the 31st March, 2022 and disclosure pursuant of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations,

2015

Dear Sir,

In terms of provision of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on Thursday, the 31stMarch, 2022 inter alia has approved the following.

Appointment of Mr. Aashish Neotia (DIN: 00816916) as Non- Executive Director with effect from 31st March , 2022 till the date of ensuing General Meeting of the Company.

BriefProfileof Mr. AashishNeotiais as follows:

He is commerce Graduate. and is in businessman. He has 25 years experience in Trading of Electronic Goods and Electrical Appliance He is partner in several LLPs.

Mr. AashishNeotiais not relatedto anythe Directors or Key Managerial Personnelor Promotersthe Company

of

the

of

the

MeetingtheBoardDirectorsthecompanycommencedat 2.00p.m.andconcludedat 3.30p.m.

of

the

of

Director

of

the

This isinformation andrecords.

for

your

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

Indi

For Khaitan

(India)

.r@i

-c Kolkata

Pradip Halder Company

Secretary

an

nceOfficer

Visitusatwww.khaitan.com

Regd. Office : 20th Floor, 46C, J. L. Nehru Road, Kolkata-700 071

Searrcchhaablbele PDF creaatetedd by OCR.space (Free Version)

OCRR.s.sppacaece

(Freee

Verrssioionn) )

Disclaimer

Khaitan (India) Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
