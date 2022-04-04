Khaitan India : Outcome of Board Meeting

Phone
Ref: KIL:SEC: 58:2021-22
Date: 31/03/2022
To
Listing Compliance,
Dept of CorporateServices
National Stock Exchange India Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block-G,
BSELtd. (Bombay Stock Exchange)
Floor 25, F.J.Towers, Dalai Street,
BandraKurIaComplex, Bandra-(East).
Mumbai-400001
Mumbai-400051
NSE Symbol : KHAITANLTD
Sub:
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday the 31st March, 2022 and disclosure pursuant of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Dear Sir,
In terms of provision of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on Thursday, the 31stMarch, 2022 inter alia has approved the following.
Appointment of Mr. Aashish Neotia (DIN: 00816916) as Non- Executive Director with effect from 31st March , 2022 till the date of ensuing General Meeting of the Company.
BriefProfileof Mr. AashishNeotiais as follows:
He is commerce Graduate and is in businessman. He has 25 years experience in Trading of Electronic Goods and Electrical Appliance. He is partner in several LLPs.
Mr. Aashish Neotia is not related to any of the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel or Promoters of the Company.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m.
This is for information and records.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
Indi
For Khaitan
(India)
.r@i
Kolkata
nceOfficer
