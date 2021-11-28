Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB CEO receives Participating Employees in the “Lame'a” National Project

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB) CEO Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi has recently received at his office VIP Banking Relationship Manager Mr. Hamad Abdulrahman Al Kooheji and Corporate Banking Relationship Manager Mr. Mohamed Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, on the occasion of their qualification to the Challenges Stage in the "Lame'a" National Project. During the meeting, Mr. Algosaibi congratulated Mr. Al Kooheji and Mr. Alkhayyat on their selection and qualification, wishing them all the best in the upcoming stages of the project.

Mr. Algosaibi also underlined that qualifying to the Challenges Stage of the project is a testament of the skills and ambitions possessed by KHCB's promising youth, which are a main factor in the Bank's achievements and preservation of its leading position in the Kingdom's Islamic Banking sector.

Additionally, Mr. Algosaibi praised the noble national goals borne by the "Lame'a" National Project, which was recently launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs. This program aims to create promising young leaders, as well as a strong and rich base of national competencies that are qualified to occupy leading positions in various fields.

Mr. Algosaibi added that the project reflects the development approach adopted by the Kingdom through qualifying young Bahraini Cadres distinguished by their leadership qualities and creative abilities, to continue the Kingdom's development and progress in various work fields, in a way that ensures maintaining its leadership and prosperity.

For their part, Mr. Al Kooheji and Mr. Alkhayyat expressed appreciation to this kind gesture from the CEO, and valued everyone's support at the Bank during the Registration and Qualification Stages. They added that they aspire to represent the Bank in an honourable manner and contribute effectively to achieving the national objectives of this program.

