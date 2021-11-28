Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHCB   BH000A0Q2730

KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC

(KHCB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB CEO receives Participating Employees in the “Lame'a” National Project

11/28/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB) CEO Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi has recently received at his office VIP Banking Relationship Manager Mr. Hamad Abdulrahman Al Kooheji and Corporate Banking Relationship Manager Mr. Mohamed Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, on the occasion of their qualification to the Challenges Stage in the "Lame'a" National Project. During the meeting, Mr. Algosaibi congratulated Mr. Al Kooheji and Mr. Alkhayyat on their selection and qualification, wishing them all the best in the upcoming stages of the project.

Mr. Algosaibi also underlined that qualifying to the Challenges Stage of the project is a testament of the skills and ambitions possessed by KHCB's promising youth, which are a main factor in the Bank's achievements and preservation of its leading position in the Kingdom's Islamic Banking sector.

Additionally, Mr. Algosaibi praised the noble national goals borne by the "Lame'a" National Project, which was recently launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs. This program aims to create promising young leaders, as well as a strong and rich base of national competencies that are qualified to occupy leading positions in various fields.

Mr. Algosaibi added that the project reflects the development approach adopted by the Kingdom through qualifying young Bahraini Cadres distinguished by their leadership qualities and creative abilities, to continue the Kingdom's development and progress in various work fields, in a way that ensures maintaining its leadership and prosperity.

For their part, Mr. Al Kooheji and Mr. Alkhayyat expressed appreciation to this kind gesture from the CEO, and valued everyone's support at the Bank during the Registration and Qualification Stages. They added that they aspire to represent the Bank in an honourable manner and contribute effectively to achieving the national objectives of this program.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC
11/11Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
10/21KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB's CEO receives Participating Students in Bahrain Bours..
PU
10/03KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : ‘Al Waffer' offers BD 400,000 Cash Prizes during the ..
PU
09/05KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : ‘KHCB' signs a Memorandum of Understanding with &lsqu..
PU
08/22KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : ‘KHCB' honours a New Batch of its Outstanding Employe..
PU
08/11Khaleeji Commercial Bank Bsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
08/10KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB Reports Net Profit of BD 6.007 Million Attributable to..
PU
06/08GFH Financial Group BSC expressed interest to acquire remaining 30.94% stake in Khaleej..
CI
06/07GFH Financial Group BSC acquired an additional 9.76% stake in Khaleeji Commercial Bank ..
CI
06/01KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB launches the New Version of “Khaleeji Mobile App..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,3 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net income 2020 7,99 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2020 269 M 713 M 713 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,7 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2019 -183x
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC
Duration : Period :
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sattam Suleiman Abdulmohsen Al-Gosaibi Chief Executive Officer
Aman Ullah Khan Head-Finance & Administration
Jassim Mohamed Rafi Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Osama Ali Hassan Chief Technology Officer
Mohamed Ebrahim Al-Hashimi Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC60.38%180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.39%478 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION50.97%374 504
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%241 080
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.99%198 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.01%193 102