KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC    KHCB   BH000A0Q2730

KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC

(KHCB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : 'KHCB' Celebrates National Day with Customers and Employees

12/27/2020 | 03:09pm EST
Coinciding with national celebrations, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the Kingdom of Bahrain's National Day and HM the King's Accession to the Throne alongside its Clients and Employees at the Bank's Headquarters, as well as all its branches through the distribution of souvenirs and providing an authentic Bahraini hospitality, in an environment filled with loyalty and love.

On this occasion, KHCB CEO Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi congratulated HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the country's people, pointing out that this invaluable national occasion represents a priceless opportunity to recall Bahrain's countless achievements and success stories in various fields and areas. He also stated that Bahrain is living in its brightest era thanks to the leadership of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, underlining that each citizen must be proud of belonging to this good island.

Moreover, he affirmed that KHCB is committed to continue its national duty via supporting the local economy and enable Bahrain to maintain its regional leadership in the banking and financial sector through providing innovative and unique products and services as well as adopting the latest financial technologies.

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high-quality Shari'a-compliant banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
