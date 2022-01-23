Log in
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB annWith all big prizes worth more than BD 1.2 millionunces the 2022 Edition of Al Waffer Account

​Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently concluded the 2021 edition of "Al Waffer" account with the announcement of the final Grand Prize Winner Ms. Walaa Tawfeeq Al Masqati, who won BD 250,000. The raffle was conducted recently in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, the external auditor, the internal auditor, and the Head of Retail Banking.

KHCB has also announced the details of Al Waffer's 2022 edition, which will be exceptional in terms of the prizes' size and total value, which exceeds BD 1.2 million. The Bank clarified that this year's edition will include big prizes, the first of which is March's BD 250,000 Grand Prize, while others throughout the year are worth BD 100,000 for the months of April, May, June, September, October, and November, whereas the December Grand Prize will also be worth BD 250,000. Additionally, KHCB will continue to allocate exclusive BD 5,000 prizes to "Al Waffer Club" members, starting from this month until the end of the year. There will also be other surprise announcements in store within Al Waffer's marketing campaign.

On this occasion, Head of Retail Banking Mr. Abdulnasser Al Rayes said "The 2022 edition of Al Waffer follows a series of successes achieved by the previous editions, especially in the year 2021 which witnessed an unparalleled turnout and exceptional success that came as a result of the loyalty and trust of our clients in this account, as it offers them the opportunity to win valuable prizes that help make their dreams come true. Based on this, we were very keen to increase the prizes' value in 2022 to live up to their expectations."

Mr. Al Rayes continued, saying "The 2021 edition was also distinguished by achieving a tangible increase in the membership of Al Waffer Club, due to the special privileges this club offers and the exclusive raffles allocated to its members. Therefore, in this year's edition, we have allocated an exclusive monthly prize of BD 5,000 to Al Waffer Club members. Moreover, the Bank will continue to grant clients the opportunity to benefit from the "Double Points" program, which offers all Al Waffer account holders double points to qualify for the raffles, provided that the invested amount is increased and no withdrawals are made from the account within 90 days from the raffle date, allowing clients to increase their chances of winning our valuable prizes for this year."

Al Waffer is an investment account that is compliant with the Provisions and Principles of Islamic Shari'a, in which funds are invested based on the principles of "Absolute Mudarabah". An account can be opened with a minimum amount of BD 500, which grants clients the opportunity to win one of many valuable prizes, where entry points are calculated for every BD 25 deposited in the account.

For more information, please contact KHCB's Call Center on 17 540054, or by visiting one of the Bank's branches.

