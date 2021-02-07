Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB unveils Al Waffer Account's 2021 Edition

Khaleeji Commercial Bank 'KHCB' has unveils the 2021 edition of 'Al Waffer' Account which offers distinguished prizes that will change the lives of its Clients for the better, offering Cash Prizes worth more than One Million Bahraini dinars. The first Cash Prize worth BD 100,000 will be awarded at the end of February, then this new edition will continue with six more BD 100,000 Cash Prizes in the months of March, May, June, August, September, and November, concluding 2021 with a Cash Prizes worth a whopping BD 250,000 at the end of December 2021.



Furthermore, the months of April, July, and October will be reserved for conducting Raffles on exclusive prizes for 'Al Waffer Club' Members, where 10 Cash Prizes worth BD 5,000 each will be drawn for a grand total of BD 50,000 to be awarded during each of the aforementioned months. 'Al Waffer Club' is an exclusive loyalty program for Clients who have BD 5,000 or more in their 'Al Waffer' Account, offering special benefits and prizes. During the previous Edition, this program allocated only one monthly prize to members worth BD 5,000. In the new Edition, there will be 10 exclusive prizes of BD 5,000 each during every Raffle, in the Bank's appreciation of Club Members' loyalty and commitment to investing in their 'Al Waffer' Accounts.



Moreover, 'Al Waffer' Clients will continue to benefit from the 'Double Points' Program, which offers more points towards Prize Raffles on the condition that they commit to maintaining or increasing their investments within 90 days before the date of the Raffles, increasing chances of winning this year's distinguished prizes.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulnasser Al Rayes, Head of Retail Banking said 'We continue our tireless pursuit to provide the best incentives and rewards to our valued Clients through Al Waffer Account, which is in-line with our plans and intensive efforts to developing our various banking products and services and maintaining the leading position of Al Waffer Account as one of the preferred investment programs in the Kingdom, where this Account has high turnout rates since its inception thanks to the high chances of winning and the size of its prizes.'

He further added 'This year, Al Waffer Account offers exceptional advantages that contribute to making the chances of winning its prizes easier, as Clients can obtain double points towards Prize Raffles by maintaining or increasing their investments within 90 days before the date of the Raffles. The bank has also increased the number of exclusive prizes for members of Al Waffer Club through Raffles for 10 prizes valued at BD 5,000 each, with a total of BD 50,000 for every Raffle, in appreciation of our Members' loyalty and commitment to investing in Al Waffer.'

'Al Waffer' is an investment account that's compatible with the Provisions and Principles of Islamic Shari'a, in which funds are invested on the basis of 'Absolute Mudaraba'. Clients can open an account with a minimum of BD 500, where points towards Raffles are calculated for every BD 25 in the account. 'Al Waffer' Account is a unique investment opportunity, as Clients can get the opportunity to reap profits on their account investments, as well as achieving their dreams by winning big prizes offered by the account throughout the year.

For more information about the new edition of 'Al Waffer' Account, please contact KHCB's Call Center on 17 540054, or visit one of the Bank's Branches throughout the Kingdom.

