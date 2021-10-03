Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : ‘Al Waffer' offers BD 400,000 Cash Prizes during the final quarter of 2021

Clients of 'Al Waffer' Investment Account from Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, are set to win cash prizes worth BD 400,000 during the next three months, where there will be a raffle for 10 prizes worth BD 5,000 each on October for members of the 'Al Waffer Club' exclusively, while the Bank will hold a raffle on a prize worth BD 100,000 for the month of November, and a grand prize worth BD 250,000 for the month of December 2021. So far, as of September this year, the 2021 edition of 'Al Waffer' has awarded 76 clients with cash prizes worth BD 750,000. The total number of prizes in this year's edition of the account is 88 prizes, with a value exceeding BD 1 million in total.

On this occasion, Head of Retail Banking Mr. Abdulnasser Al Rayes said: "Through the 2021 edition of 'Al Waffer', we sought to be distinguished by the size of the account's prizes. This comes as part of the Bank's endeavours to continue rewarding its valued clients for choosing 'Al Waffer' account for their savings and win prizes that contribute to achieving their dreams. The last couple of months of this year's edition of 'Al Waffer' will be exceptional, with raffles to be held on two prizes totalling BD 350,000 for the months of November and December. Our clients can also benefit from the Double Points Program, which grants all 'Al Waffer' account holders double points towards the raffles, provided that the invested amount is increased, and no withdrawals are made from the account within 90 days."



Mr. Al Rayes added: "This year's edition of the 'Al Waffer' account reflects our constant efforts to develop our various banking products and services, to grant the best banking solutions to our valued clients for their various needs. Therefore, we are honoured to invite everyone to invest in 'Al Waffer' account and enjoy a leading Islamic banking experience that lives up to their aspirations and achieves their dreams."



'Al Waffer' is an investment account that is compliant with the provisions and principles of Islamic Shari'a, in which funds are invested on the basis of 'Unrestricted Mudaraba'. The account can be opened with a minimum of BD 500, which grants clients the opportunity to win one of many valuable prizes, where entry points are calculated for every BD 25 in the account. 'Al Waffer' clients who save BD 5,000 or more in the account will qualify to become members of the 'Al Waffer Club', allowing access to exclusive raffles and exceptional membership privileges. KHCB clients can easily open an 'Al Waffer' account or increase their investment through the KHCB Mobile Application.

For more information, please contact KHCB's Call Centre on 17 540054, or by visiting one of the Bank's branches.

