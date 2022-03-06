Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : ‘KHCB' completes Financing Procedures for the first batch of Beneficiaries from its exceptional Offer on the ‘Deerat Al Oyoun' Project

​



As part of its constant pursuit of providing an exceptional banking experience to its clients, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the completion of financing procedures for the first batch of beneficiary citizens from the social housing program 'Mazaya', enabling them to own housing units in the "Deerat Al Oyoun" project in Diyar Al Muharraq. This announcement came during a special ceremony held by the Bank at its newest branch in Wadi Al Sail Mall, in the presence of a representative from Eskan Bank and a private notary, which facilitated the process of contract signing and notarisation as per the established procedures.



In November 2021, KHCB had announced its exceptional offer to finance citizens who meet the "Mazaya" program's beneficiary criteria to own units in the "Deerat Al Oyoun" project, which included immediate approval to receive financing of up to 120% of the property's value, a competitive profit rate, and a repayment period of up to 30 years without down payment, administrative fees, or evaluation fees. The offer also included covering the fees of the private notary for the purpose of completing transactions quickly and easily, in addition to providing free fire insurance and entering the first 100 clients into raffles on valuable prizes.

On this occasion, KHCB's Head of Retail Banking Mr. Abdulnasser Al Rayes commented "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our valued clients who have completed their procedures for receiving social housing finance from the Bank towards owning their dream home in the "Deerat Al Oyoun" project. The presence of the private notary and the Eskan Bank representative has certainly ensured the completion of these procedures in a seamless and swift manner. I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Housing and Eskan Bank for their continuous cooperation with us, which contributed to facilitating the procedures for citizens to receive their social housing finance with Khaleeji Commercial Bank."



Mr. Al Rayes added "I would like to invite all citizens who meet the "Mazaya" program's criteria to benefit from our exceptional offer for the "Deerat Al Oyoun" project. This offer is designed to provide swift transactions processing, in addition to other benefits that come as part of our commitment to all our clients to provide them with banking services that meet their expectations. KHCB employees across all branches are fully prepared to receive our valued clients and work to complete all the necessary procedures, including obtaining immediate approval, on condition that all required documents are provided and that the Bank's terms and conditions apply to their application."

For more information about the exceptional offer for "Deerat Al Oyoun" project, please visit one of KHCB's branches or contact the Bank's Call Center on 17 540054.

