KHALID SIRAJ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

135-UPPER MALL, LAHORE

Tel: +92-42-35761706-07, Fax: +92-42-35761708

Email:kstml@barkatex.com Website:www.kstml.com

Dated: 20-12-2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange of Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Appointment of Director - Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited

Dear Sir,

Reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Musaddaq has appointed as Director of the Company in place of Shahid Mehmood.

You may please inform the TRC certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Tariq Samad

Company Secretary