KHALID SIRAJ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
135-UPPER MALL, LAHORE
Tel: +92-42-35761706-07, Fax: +92-42-35761708
Email:kstml@barkatex.com
Website:www.kstml.com
Dated: 20-12-2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange of Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject:
Appointment of Director - Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited
Dear Sir,
Reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Musaddaq has appointed as Director of the Company in place of Shahid Mehmood.
You may please inform the TRC certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Tariq Samad
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
