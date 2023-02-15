Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
KHALID SIRAJ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
0.7000 PKR   -.--%
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills : Board Meeting Quarter Ended 31-12-2022
PU
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills : Material Information
PU
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills : Miscellaneous Information
PU
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills : Board Meeting Quarter Ended 31-12-2022

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
KHALID SIRAJ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

135-UPPER MALL, LAHORE

Tel: +92-42-35761706-07, Fax: +92-42-35761708

Email: kstml@barkatex.com

Website: www.kstml.com

February 15, 2023

The General Manager

The Pakistan Stock Exchange,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING.

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:30a.m at the Registered Office of the Company, 135-Upper Mall Lahore, to transact the following business:

  1. To confirm the minutes of previous meeting of the Board of Directors.
  2. To consider and approve the Interim Financial Statements of the company for the half year ended December 31, 2022.
  3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Further, the Company has declared the "Closed Period" from February 15, 2023 to February 22, 2023 (Both days inclusive) as required under 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations clause. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive of the Company shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please be inform the TRE Certificate Holders of The Exchange accordingly.

Thanking You.

Yours truly,

For Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited

HAJI TARIQ SAMAD (Company secretary)

Encl: Agenda of the Meeting

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
