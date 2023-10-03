KHALID SIRAJ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

135-UPPER MALL, LAHORE

Tel: +92-42-35761706-07, Fax: +92-42-35761708

Email:kstml@barkatex.com

Website:www.kstml.com

October 03, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Annual General Meeting for the year ended June 30, 2023

Dear Sir,

Enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on October 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. which is published in The Express Tribune (English) and The Daily Express (Urdu) newspapers today i.e, October 03, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

Haji Tariq Samad

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. Director/HOD Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Corporate Supervision Department, NIC Building, 63-Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
  2. Head of Operations, Central Depository Company of Pakistan, CDC House, 99-B, Block- B, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

