Khalid Siraj Textile Mills : Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended 30-06-2023
October 03, 2023 at 02:19 am EDT
KHALID SIRAJ TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
135-UPPER MALL, LAHORE
Tel: +92-42-35761706-07, Fax: +92-42-35761708
Email:kstml@barkatex.com
Website:www.kstml.com
October 03, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject: Notice of Annual General Meeting for the year ended June 30, 2023
Dear Sir,
Enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on October 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. which is published in The Express Tribune (English) and The Daily Express (Urdu) newspapers today i.e, October 03, 2023.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
Haji Tariq Samad
Company Secretary
CC:
Director/HOD Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Corporate Supervision Department, NIC Building, 63-Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
Head of Operations, Central Depository Company of Pakistan, CDC House, 99-B, Block- B, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of yarn and the other related / allied operations. The Company's project is located at approximately 48 kilometers, Lahore Multan Road, Phool Nagar (Bhai Pheru), Tehsil Pattoki, District Kasur. The Company is equipped with over 17,280 spindles products from cotton yarn.