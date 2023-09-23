Khandelwal Extractions Limited appointed Prakhar Pandey as an Independent Director the Company. Appointed for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years with effect from August 12, 2023. Mr. Prakhar Pandey is the proprietor of Prakhar Pandey & Co., and is a Practicing Company Secretary.

He has over 10 years of experience in Secretarial and Legal Compliances. He spent initial years of his career by working in renowned corporate Companies and Practicing Company Secretary Firms in order to enhance and upgrade his skills and knowledge in the field and then eventually switched to become a Company Secretary in Practice and owns his own firm at present. Mr. Prakhar Pandey has done his Graduation (B.Com) from P.P.N College, Kanpur and Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from Brahmanand College of Law, Kanpur.