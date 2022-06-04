Khandwala Securities : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Details of Voting Result in terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM)
June 2, 2022
Total Number of Shareholders as on cut-off date i.e. May 26, 2022
3362
No. of shareholders present in the Meeting either in person or through
proxy:
-
• Promoter and Promoter Group
•
Public
-
No. of shareholders present in the Meeting through video
conferencing :
9
• Promoter and Promoter Group
•
Public
16
Resolution Required : Ordinary
1. To consider and approve Increase in the
Authorised
Equity Share
Capital and alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of
Association of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are
No
interested in the agenda / resolution ?
Category
Mode of
No. of
No. of
% of Votes
No. of
No. of
% of Votes
% of Votes
Voting
shares
votes
Polled on
Votes - in
Votes -
in favour
against on
held
polled
outstanding
favour
against
on votes
votes
shares
polled
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)
(7)=[(5)/(2)
* 100
]*100
]*100
Promoter
E-Voting
6962682
95.7599
6962682
0
100
0
and
Poll
7270977
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Group
Total
6962682
95.7599
6962682
0
100
0
Public-
E-Voting
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions
Poll
0
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Public- Non
E-Voting
766298
16.4159
766293
5
99.9993
0.0007
Institutions
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Postal Ballot
4668023
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
766298
16.4159
766293
5
99.9993
0.0007
Total
11939000
7728980
64.7372
7728975
5
99.9999
0.0001
Details of Invalid votes
Particulars
Total number of Invalid
votes of Members
E-voting
Nil
Poll
NA
Total
Nil
Resolution Required : Special
2. To consider and approve issuance of upto maximum of 40,74,074
Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a issue price of Rs. 27/- per share
on Preferential Basis
Whether promoter/ promoter group are
No
interested in the agenda / resolution ?
Category
Mode of
No. of
No. of
% of Votes
No. of
No. of
% of Votes
% of Votes
Voting
shares
votes
Polled on
Votes - in
Votes -
in favour
against on
held
polled
outstanding
favour
against
on votes
votes
shares
polled
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)
(7)=[(5)/(2)
* 100
]*100
]*100
Promoter
E-Voting
6962682
95.7599
6962682
0
100
0
and
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter
Postal Ballot
7270977
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Group
Total
6962682
95.7599
6962682
0
100
0
Public-
E-Voting
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions
Poll
0
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Public- Non
E-Voting
766298
16.4159
766253
45
99.9941
0.0059
Institutions
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Postal Ballot
4668023
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
766298
16.4159
766253
45
99.9941
0.0059
Total
11939000
7728980
64.7372
7728935
45
99.9994
0.0006
Details of Invalid votes
Particulars
Total number of Invalid
votes of Members
E-voting
Nil
Poll
NA
Total
Nil
June 03, 2022
To,
The Board of Directors
Khandwala Securities Ltd,
Ground Floor Vikas Bldg,
Green Street Fort Mumbai 400023
SUB: THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MEMBERS OF KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED ("COMPANY") HELD ON THURSDAY, 2ND DAY OF JUNE, 2022 AT 12 NOON.
Dear Sir/Madam,
I, Amit R. Dadheech, Practicing Company Secretary in Whole Time Practice, having office at B-15, 5th Floor, Shri Siddhivinayak Plaza, Next to T-series Business Park, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400058, has been appointed as a Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Khandwala Securities Ltd ('the Company") at its meeting held on May 03 ,2022 for the purpose of scrutinizing the E-Voting Held Through Video Conferencing Or Other Audio-Visual Means ("VC/OAVM") during the Extra-ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and ascertaining the requisite majority on e-voting and voting through electronic voting system during the EGM carried out as per the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 read with amendments made thereto and Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') and applicable circulars on the business contained in the Notice of the
EGM of the Company held on Thursday, June 02,2022 at 12.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) facility / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
The management of the Company is responsible to ensure the compliance with the requirements of the Act, rules and notifications and SEBI Listing Regulations relating to voting through electronic means on the business set out in the Notice of the EGM. My responsibility as a Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and electronic voting through VC / OAVM during the EGM is restricted in making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast "FOR" or "AGAINST" the business as set out in the Notice of the EGM, based on the report generated from the electronic voting system provided by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), engaged by the Company to provide remote e- voting and electronic voting facility during the EGM of the Company.
