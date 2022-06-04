Log in
    KHANDSE   INE060B01014

KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KHANDSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 07:30:29 am EDT
34.45 INR   +3.77%
05/03Khandwala Securities Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 110 million in funding from Aumit Capital Advisors Limited, Vedkarta Consultants Llp and other investors
CI
01/20KHANDWALA SECURITIES : Spurt in Volume
PU
2021Khandwala Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Khandwala Securities : Extra Ordinary Meeting

06/04/2022 | 05:12am EDT
KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED

Details of Voting Result in terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM)

June 2, 2022

Total Number of Shareholders as on cut-off date i.e. May 26, 2022

3362

No. of shareholders present in the Meeting either in person or through

proxy:

-

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public

-

No. of shareholders present in the Meeting through video

conferencing :

9

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public

16

KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED

Resolution Required : Ordinary

1. To consider and approve Increase in the

Authorised

Equity Share

Capital and alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of

Association of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are

No

interested in the agenda / resolution ?

Category

Mode of

No. of

No. of

% of Votes

No. of

No. of

% of Votes

% of Votes

Voting

shares

votes

Polled on

Votes - in

Votes -

in favour

against on

held

polled

outstanding

favour

against

on votes

votes

shares

polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)

(7)=[(5)/(2)

* 100

]*100

]*100

Promoter

E-Voting

6962682

95.7599

6962682

0

100

0

and

Poll

7270977

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Group

Total

6962682

95.7599

6962682

0

100

0

Public-

E-Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions

Poll

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Public- Non

E-Voting

766298

16.4159

766293

5

99.9993

0.0007

Institutions

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Postal Ballot

4668023

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

766298

16.4159

766293

5

99.9993

0.0007

Total

11939000

7728980

64.7372

7728975

5

99.9999

0.0001

Details of Invalid votes

Particulars

Total number of Invalid

votes of Members

E-voting

Nil

Poll

NA

Total

Nil

KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED

Resolution Required : Special

2. To consider and approve issuance of upto maximum of 40,74,074

Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a issue price of Rs. 27/- per share

on Preferential Basis

Whether promoter/ promoter group are

No

interested in the agenda / resolution ?

Category

Mode of

No. of

No. of

% of Votes

No. of

No. of

% of Votes

% of Votes

Voting

shares

votes

Polled on

Votes - in

Votes -

in favour

against on

held

polled

outstanding

favour

against

on votes

votes

shares

polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)

(7)=[(5)/(2)

* 100

]*100

]*100

Promoter

E-Voting

6962682

95.7599

6962682

0

100

0

and

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter

Postal Ballot

7270977

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Group

Total

6962682

95.7599

6962682

0

100

0

Public-

E-Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions

Poll

0

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Public- Non

E-Voting

766298

16.4159

766253

45

99.9941

0.0059

Institutions

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Postal Ballot

4668023

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

766298

16.4159

766253

45

99.9941

0.0059

Total

11939000

7728980

64.7372

7728935

45

99.9994

0.0006

Details of Invalid votes

Particulars

Total number of Invalid

votes of Members

E-voting

Nil

Poll

NA

Total

Nil

June 03, 2022

To,

The Board of Directors

Khandwala Securities Ltd,

Ground Floor Vikas Bldg,

Green Street Fort Mumbai 400023

SUB: THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MEMBERS OF KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED ("COMPANY") HELD ON THURSDAY, 2ND DAY OF JUNE, 2022 AT 12 NOON.

Dear Sir/Madam,

  1. I, Amit R. Dadheech, Practicing Company Secretary in Whole Time Practice, having office at B-15, 5th Floor, Shri Siddhivinayak Plaza, Next to T-series Business Park, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400058, has been appointed as a Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Khandwala Securities Ltd ('the Company") at its meeting held on May 03 ,2022 for the purpose of scrutinizing the E-Voting Held Through Video Conferencing Or Other Audio-Visual Means ("VC/OAVM") during the Extra-ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and ascertaining the requisite majority on e-voting and voting through electronic voting system during the EGM carried out as per the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 read with amendments made thereto and Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') and applicable circulars on the business contained in the Notice of the
    EGM of the Company held on Thursday, June 02,2022 at 12.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) facility / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
  2. The management of the Company is responsible to ensure the compliance with the requirements of the Act, rules and notifications and SEBI Listing Regulations relating to voting through electronic means on the business set out in the Notice of the EGM. My responsibility as a Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and electronic voting through VC / OAVM during the EGM is restricted in making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast "FOR" or "AGAINST" the business as set out in the Notice of the EGM, based on the report generated from the electronic voting system provided by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), engaged by the Company to provide remote e- voting and electronic voting facility during the EGM of the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Khandwala Securities Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
