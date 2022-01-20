Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Khandwala Securities Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    KHANDSE   INE060B01014

KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KHANDSE)
Summary 
Summary

Khandwala Securities : Spurt in Volume

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
January 20, 2022

To,

Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Chief Manager - Surveillance

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No:- C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051

NSE : KHANDSE

Sub:- Clarification on Increase in Volume

Ref. No:- NSE/CM/Surveillance/11589 dated January 19, 2022

Dear Sir,

This has reference to letter dated January 19, 2022 bearing reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11589 received from NSE seeking clarification on increase in volume.

We would like to inform you that the Company complies with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 and has been promptly informing NSE on all events and information, that have a bearing on the operation or performance of the Company, which include all price sensitive information.

We also wish to confirm that that we have already disclosed, from time to time and currently there is no further material event, information, which requires disclosure pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

We hope the above clarifies and request you to kindly take the same on your record please.

Thanking you.

For and on behalf of

Khandwala Securities Limited

ABHISHEK NARENDRA JOSHI

Digitally signed by ABHISHEK NARENDRA JOSHI DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=421301, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=07d9a7a7b5e7bc000f32da40d3ababa1 49287424022d537072d443b2af6d1286, pseudonym=D32FA221616654AD07BC1021700 75ED1252C722C, serialNumber=EB7AC62680D17223F64FC2B67B FDEFB12ABB789433233902655C7BF616944E26, cn=ABHISHEK NARENDRA JOSHI

Date: 2022.01.20 10:58:10 +05'30'

Abhishek Joshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Khandwala Securities Limited published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 37,5 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net income 2021 -16,5 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net Debt 2021 18,3 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 348 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 18,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paresh Jayantilal Khandwala Managing Director & Executive Director
Bhagyashree Pranav Khandwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Homiar N. Vakil Chairman
Abhishek Narendra Joshi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rohitasava Chand Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHANDWALA SECURITIES LIMITED24.62%5
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.39%21 400
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-21.36%17 847
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.15%9 479
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.0.80%7 309
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-13.91%4 879