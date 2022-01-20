Khandwala Securities : Spurt in Volume

January 20, 2022
To,
Mr. Binoy Yohannan
Chief Manager - Surveillance
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No:- C/1, G Block,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 051
NSE : KHANDSE
Sub:- Clarification on Increase in Volume
Ref. No:- NSE/CM/Surveillance/11589 dated January 19, 2022
Dear Sir,
This has reference to letter dated January 19, 2022 bearing reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11589 received from NSE seeking clarification on increase in volume.
We would like to inform you that the Company complies with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 and has been promptly informing NSE on all events and information, that have a bearing on the operation or performance of the Company, which include all price sensitive information.
We also wish to confirm that that we have already disclosed, from time to time and currently there is no further material event, information, which requires disclosure pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.
We hope the above clarifies and request you to kindly take the same on your record please.
Thanking you.
For and on behalf of
Khandwala Securities Limited
Date: 2022.01.20 10:58:10 +05'30'