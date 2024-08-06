AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
August 06, 2024 at 08:49 am EDT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
06.08.2024 / 14:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a Germany-based provider of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. Its product portfolio comprises solutions for pyro processing, such as a pre-heater for clinker pyro-processing, calciner, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, fans and firing systems. Its products and services include the segments Project Business (Capex) and Plant Services. Capex (Project Business) offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment and other activities with an e-learning program, SIMULEX. The Plant Services segment includes the supply of spare and wear parts as well as various plant services, maintenance services such as refurbishing roller presses, technical inspections and audits, as well as consulting and assistance services.