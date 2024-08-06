EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports



