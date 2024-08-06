EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2024 / 14:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://khd.com/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.khd.com

 
