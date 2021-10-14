Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KWG   DE0006578008

KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG

(KWG)
  Report
KHD Humboldt Wedag International : AVIC & KHD win next NOx-reducing modification in China

10/14/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
On October 9 AVIC INTL Beijing, thanks to joint effort of AVIC and KHD, successfully signed an EPC contract with China United Cement Baoding Co. Ltd, for another NOx-reducing modification of a 5000tpd clinker production line in China.

AVIC INTL Beijing will serve as EPC contractor while KHD supplies Pyroredox as the core technological solution.

This project is the 13th production line in China that implements KHD's Pyroredox gasifying reactor to achieve sustainable NOx emission reduction. The plant modification designed to achieve an average NOx emission below 50mg/m3 per hour, a total added ammonia consumption of less than 3.5kg/ton of clinker, and an ammonia slip of less than 5mg/m3.

The client, China United Cement Baoding Co. Ltd is wholly owned by China United Cement Corporation (CUCC), which is a core member of China National Building Material Group (CNBM). CUCC currently has more than 100 cement plants around China, with cement production capacity of 120 million tons per year. Due to the continuously increasing demand of cement plants, especially in China, for environmentally friendly solutions, KHD is very confident to be able to further extend its footprint of its state-of-the-art emissions reduction technology Pyroredox in the coming years.

Disclaimer

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 16:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 151 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2020 -7,96 M -9,23 M -9,23 M
Net cash 2020 40,6 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,0 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Long Shen Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Luckas Chief Financial Officer
Jiayan Gong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Mersmann Chief Technology Officer
Matthias Jochem Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG7.65%105
ATLAS COPCO AB29.00%72 259
FANUC CORPORATION-10.49%38 389
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.52%36 900
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED34.36%35 031
SANDVIK AB3.78%30 081