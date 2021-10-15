Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KWG   DE0006578008

KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG

(KWG)
KHD Humboldt Wedag International : Anhui Panjing Cement repeats order for a production line optimization

10/15/2021
KHD (Humboldt Wedag India in collaboration with AVIC) has received another pyroprocess modification order from Anhui Panjing Cement Limited Company. The follow-up project is the result of the successful finalization of another successful pyroprocess upgradation project in 2020/2021.

The new upgradation project will reuse as much of the existing equipment as possible. As line one is almost identical to line two (before its modification) this efficiency enhancing project will use almost the same equipment. The project scope contains:

  • New triple cyclones in conjunction with existing preheater top stage twin cyclones
  • Partial modification of downcomer duct
  • New preheater Fan
  • Optimized and larger dip tubes for existing cyclones
  • New PYROBOX calciner firing system
  • New raw meal pipes for the two lowest cyclone stages
  • Calciner modification within the existing preheater building
  • New Kiln drive system etc.

The overall design and engineering, including delivery of key components is scheduled to be completed before January 2022. The repeated orders from Chinese customers underline the successful and flourishing strategic partnership between AVIC and Humboldt Wedag India. KHD aims to uphold this positive streak in the Chinese market and is confident to attract further business opportunities especially from new clients in the coming years.

Disclaimer

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
