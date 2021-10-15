KHD Humboldt Wedag International : Hongshi Group orders next pyroprocess modification for increased efficiency

After successful completion of more than 16 pyroprocess optimization projects, Hongshi Group Co. Ltd., one of the biggest cement manufacturers in China, has awarded KHD (Humboldt Wedag India in collaboration with AVIC) with another pyroprocess upgradation contract for their Lanzhou plant in the Gansu Province.

The scope of work includes design & engineering of modifications in the preheater and kiln sections as well as supply of key components for the preheater. The key objective remains to increase the efficiency of the existing system with the following major modifications:

New double separator preheater top stage

Modification of the calciner

New PYROBOX calciner firing system

New dip tubes with optimized dimensions

Increase of cyclone inlet area & roof height

Gas riser duct modifications from stage two to stage five

Partial downcomer duct modification

New preheater fan

New kiln drive

Aside from the main goal efficiency increase, the modifications also target lower the energy consumption, better pressure loss and overall higher reliability across the entire preheater and all equipment.

The repeated business from Hongshi group since 2018 underlines that our customer not only appreciates the advantages of KHD pyroprocess solutions and technology. On top of that he can expect and rely on a yet unmatched level of adaptability and flexibility from our Indian office to meet customers' expectations in terms of fast and correct engineering, equipment procurement and delivery as well as overall project execution.

The equipment supply is planned for the coming four months and the plant commissioning is scheduled for February 2022.