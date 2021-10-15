Log in
    KWG   DE0006578008

KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG

(KWG)
  Report
KHD Humboldt Wedag International : Hongshi Group orders next pyroprocess modification for increased efficiency

10/15/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
After successful completion of more than 16 pyroprocess optimization projects, Hongshi Group Co. Ltd., one of the biggest cement manufacturers in China, has awarded KHD (Humboldt Wedag India in collaboration with AVIC) with another pyroprocess upgradation contract for their Lanzhou plant in the Gansu Province.

The scope of work includes design & engineering of modifications in the preheater and kiln sections as well as supply of key components for the preheater. The key objective remains to increase the efficiency of the existing system with the following major modifications:

  • New double separator preheater top stage
  • Modification of the calciner
  • New PYROBOX calciner firing system
  • New dip tubes with optimized dimensions
  • Increase of cyclone inlet area & roof height
  • Gas riser duct modifications from stage two to stage five
  • Partial downcomer duct modification
  • New preheater fan
  • New kiln drive

Aside from the main goal efficiency increase, the modifications also target lower the energy consumption, better pressure loss and overall higher reliability across the entire preheater and all equipment.

The repeated business from Hongshi group since 2018 underlines that our customer not only appreciates the advantages of KHD pyroprocess solutions and technology. On top of that he can expect and rely on a yet unmatched level of adaptability and flexibility from our Indian office to meet customers' expectations in terms of fast and correct engineering, equipment procurement and delivery as well as overall project execution.

The equipment supply is planned for the coming four months and the plant commissioning is scheduled for February 2022.

Disclaimer

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
