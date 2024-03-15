The above table shows the contractually agreed target compensation and the compensation structure as a percentage of the total target compensation. The stated target values for variable compensation correspond to the values for the respective financial year, i.e. the financial year in which the corresponding bonus is to be earned. However, the Supervisory Board does not determine the one-year or multi-year variable compensation on the basis of actual target achievement until the next financial year or the year after. When disclosing the compensation granted and owed, the actual bonus for a given financial year is therefore not shown until the next financial year or the year after that. The compensation structure of the total target compensation for the financial year 2023 shown, corresponds to the compensation structure specified in the valid compensation system pursuant to Section 87a (1) No. 3 AktG.

Appropriateness of the Management Board Compensation

As described above, the Supervisory Board determines the amount of the target total compensation for each Management Board member for the upcoming financial year in accordance with the compensation system. The guiding principle for this is that the respective compensation is in an appropriate relationship to the tasks and performance of the Management Board member as well as to the situation of the Group, does not exceed the standard market compensation without special reasons, and is geared towards the long-term and sustainable development of the KHD Group. For this purpose, both external and internal comparisons are made by the Supervisory Board at regular intervals.

(1) Horizontal (external) comparison

In order to assess the appropriateness and customary nature of the specific total compensation of Management Board members in comparison to other companies, the Supervisory Board uses a suitable peer group (horizontal comparison). For this comparison, various compensation data from listed stock corporations below the SDAX are currently used.

(2) Vertical (internal) comparison

The vertical comparison relates to the relationship between the Management Board compensation and the compensation of the workforce of the operating subsidiary Humboldt Wedag GmbH in Germany. Specifically, the workforce comprises the subsidiary's General Managers as well as the group of non-pay- scale employees and the group of pay-scale employees.

(3) Differentiation according to the respective requirement profile

The compensation system allows the Supervisory Board to take into account the function and area of responsibility of the individual Management Board member when determining the amount of the total target compensation. At the due discretion of the Supervisory Board, function-specific differentiations are therefore possible, taking into account criteria such as the experience of the respective Management Board member and the Management Board area for which he is responsible.

(4) Conclusion

The Supervisory Board carried out a review of Management Board compensation prior to the introduction of the compensation system. For the members of the Management Board in office, Management Board compensation in recent years has been at the lower end of the peer group. However, it should be noted that due to the loss situation of the KHD Group up to and including the 2020 financial year, the long-term variable compensation (bonus for financial targets) up to and including the 2021 financial year was zero. The Supervisory Board therefore came to the conclusion that the amount of Management Board compensation is appropriate from a legal perspective within the meaning of Section 87 (1) AktG.